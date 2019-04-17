HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle rooms are small gathering areas equipped with audio, visual, and display systems that are used for collaborative work. They are quickly being adopted as the preferred workspace by companies of many industries and sizes as opposed to larger, open plan workspaces and traditional offices. AV Managed Services Integrator, IVCi, explains why huddle rooms are the offices of the future.

They accommodate the majority-millennial workforce. Since millennials occupy about half the workforce now, it's important to accommodate the way this generation works best. Millennials respond well to collaborative, hands-on, and high-technology workspaces. Huddle rooms provide a better environment for that than traditional workspaces.

They are relatively inexpensive to build. Since they are pretty structurally simple, huddle rooms are not very expensive to build compared to a traditional video enabled conference room. The only financial investment a company must make is in the audio visual and display systems. Some organizations may already have this equipment, making the transition from traditional workspaces to huddle rooms a seamless one.

They are scalable to technology demands. Traditional workspaces were not designed to transform with evolving technology. For example, video conferencing is now commonplace among companies that require meetings that cannot happen in person. Open plan workspaces and individual offices are not conducive to video conferencing. In the upcoming years, companies can expect to see a rise in virtual reality tools in the workplace and lecture capture technology to record meetings and presentations. This opens new doors for collaboration and productivity. A huddle room is the ideal space for a company to implement this technology.

They remove employees from open floor plans. Open floor plans may be distracting at times and can deter productivity. Huddle rooms give people a distraction-free space where people can meet and discuss deep layers of projects without being interrupted by phone calls, conversations, and other typical office distractions.

It's no secret why huddle rooms are quickly becoming one of the biggest trends in most industry workspaces. Even industries that are resistant to moving away from large, traditional workspaces will eventually evolve based on these technological demands.

