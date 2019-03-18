HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations of all sizes are constantly looking for ways to improve collaboration and increase the productivity of meeting spaces. AV managed services integrator, IVCi, shares 4 benefits of video walls in conference room setups.

Flexible and interactive presentations. Compared to a variety of other display systems including projectors, single large displays, and individual monitors, video walls can display practically any content, adapt to changing resolutions and format from any device. The individual tiles that make up a video wall simultaneously work together to create a single display, however the controller wishes. This means that a single presentation, or even multiple different windows, can be arranged, cropped, zoomed, scaled, etc. to be as flexible and as interactive as you wish, allowing for simple presentations to be turned into custom creations in a matter of minutes. Minimal set-up and maintenance. Video walls are designed and created to be extremely reliable and long-lasting, causing them to have almost no level of required maintenance. Traditional projectors for example, require multiple light and engine tune ups, and replacements throughout their lifetime. Video walls however, are made from high-grade materials made to withstand 24/7 runtime in critical environments, causing them to be extremely reliable. While the initial cost of video walls may be expensive compared to traditional conference room displays, the limited amount of parts and replacements needed make up for the larger initial cost in the long run. Increased collaboration and engagement. Having the ability to display numerous charts, documents, or web pages during a conference allows for a greater level of communication and participation from members. Not only can video walls post a number of different materials onto the same screen at once, but other conference participants can also cast their own information onto the video wall, allowing for individuals to make edits, comment on, and start discussions about these materials, adding an additional layer of interaction and collaboration to the meeting. Greater level of efficiency. Video walls provide opportunities for large organizations to create impactful, high-resolution presentations to engage audiences, welcome visitors, and promote new ideas. The freedom to collaborate with remote individuals by sharing information through these interactive walls creates a greater level of efficiency and streamlines work throughout an organization.

As new technologies and conference room setups begin to emerge and take over traditional meeting room spaces, it's important for companies to adapt and integrate these new technologies into their space to continue increasing productivity and collaboration throughout the organization.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud-Based Services and industry-leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

