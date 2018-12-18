HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to helping companies collaborate as effectively as possible, AV Managed Services , IVCi, discusses how video conferencing has become the backbone of all business.

Doing business is easier face-to-face, but conflicting schedules and geographical distance can make it difficult to get all parties together in one space. Video conferencing offers a solution to that problem and has become an integral part of collaboration in the digital age.

Outlined below are a few of the ways in which this technology will continue to be a staple in the business community.

More Engaging Communication. While audio conferencing certainly has its place in any meeting area, people work better when they can emulate an actual conversation. By using video conferencing, members of the conference can easily share and interact with content and files. Features like whiteboarding and recording all enable greater interaction with both content and meeting participants, allowing individuals to effectively communicate, foster camaraderie, and build valuable relationships with customers.

Cost-Effectiveness. While there is some initial investment involved in getting a quality video conferencing setup installed, businesses can save a significant amount of money over time due the increased efficiency and flexibility that the service has to offer. In addition to allowing team members to touch base from wherever they happen to be, a cloud-based video conferencing platform can reduce the need for physical meeting spaces - allowing companies to allocate their office space in other ways and maintain a few smaller "huddle rooms" rather than large conference areas.

Better Scheduling. Modern businesses are more global and connected than ever before, and collaboration and communication often occur across multiple time zones and countries. Trying to get everyone in a physical space might not be realistic, and the immediacy and accessibility of video conferencing makes scheduling meetings far easier. With the ability to join an online conference room quickly and from any device, employees can connect more conveniently and with greater efficiency.

A Flexible and Dynamic Work Environment. With how advanced video conferencing has become, businesses can maintain peak efficiency without relying on having everyone in the office. This opens opportunities for telecommuting and employing remote workers while using technology to maintain a cohesive work environment. With cloud conferencing platforms giving employees the ability to connect from laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and other forms of technology, many companies are starting to rethink their reliance on a traditional office format - instead connecting virtually and maintaining the same benefits as working side-by-side.

