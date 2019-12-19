AV Managed Services, IVCi, Lists 5 Ways to Impress Your Clients on Your Next Video Call

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AV managed services , IVCi, lists five ways to impress your clients on your next video call.

Video calls are becoming one of the most popular methods of client communications. They offer endless business benefits, including but not limited to cost reduction, speed and efficiency and greater client familiarity. Simply put, they offer the relationship building benefits of an in-person meeting with the convenience of a phone call. However, just like all other types of meetings, there are ways to conduct video calls that will truly impress your clients.

IVCi offers some critical components to achieve a highly effective video call with clients:

Set up ahead of time. Be sure to proactively avoid any technical difficulties by setting up and testing all features ahead of time. Make sure wireless signals are strong, screen sharing features work, and audio is crisp and clear. Nothing is more frustrating than having the first 15 minutes of an hour long meeting focused on getting the technology in place. Check your surroundings. You want to make sure your surroundings and environment work well for video conferencing. Test the camera to see the lighting in the room and make sure the camera angle is favorable for everyone in your room. Working with a professional company to establish the camera view out of the gate is a helpful trick to make sure from day one you are connecting visually. Dress to impress. Since your client can see you, it's important to present yourself the same way you would in an in-person meeting. If your company's dress code is casual, make sure your attire is at the nicer end of that scale. If you are taking the call from home, at least make sure to dress professionally as far as your clients can see. Avoid distractions. Just as you wouldn't take out your cellphone and start texting during an in-person meeting, respect your client's time by minimizing distractions. Keep all typing, talking, or phone use to an absolute minimum. If you plan to take notes during the meeting, try jotting them down on a pen and paper to minimize typing sounds. Keep it professional. Anything that you wouldn't do during an in-person meeting should be avoided during a video call. This means eating, getting up, leaving the frame, and not making eye contact should be avoided. Remember beyond dress, if you are taking the call from home to keep the background void of chaos and clutter to keep you the focus of the meeting. A coffee table with a vase of flowers? Probably fine. A pile of unfolded laundry? Probably not.

Following these tips will be sure to leave your clients impressed after your video call.

