'AVA' - Camille Hannah's Stunning New Solo Exhibition of Oil on Plexiglass is Set to Launch at HOFA Gallery, Los Angeles

Camille's works are sought after by luxury interior designers and architects because of their sensual contemporary aesthetics and creative use of dimensionality. Her vividly fluid brush strokes make a bold statement, bringing energy and vibrance wherever her works are displayed. Camille has also been known to use convex Perspex, (delete-a form of acrylic, to screen or dome her art) which gives her works the ability to add structure and new depth to any space.

In acclaimed collections like Barbarians (2018) and Heroine (2014), we can see the foundations for Camille's most recent solo exhibition, AVA. Describing Heroine, Barbara Dowse, Art Consultant and Curator, speaks of their seductive and alluring brush strokes, and the blooming effulgence of the rich oil paints and opulent hues through which the movement of the brush strokes are captured in time. In Barbarians, Hannah sought to overcome the barrier of mediation through the spatial dimensionality and fluidity of her installations which include the use of large-scale curved mirrors. AVA, in many ways, represents an advancement of these themes through its elements of heightened fluidity and compositional mobility.

In her latest collection, Hannah ingeniously employs metallic bronze and prismatic iridescent glazes, some of which can only be seen and activated by the viewer as they move around a work of art. This makes it is impossible to see the whole of a painting from a static position. AVA is thus designed to be experientially dynamic as different perspectives and positions will reveal new details and perhaps, conceal others in a painting. Through her works, Camille interrogates the ubiquitous aesthetic of contemporary mediated visuality whist affirming its ability to express the visceral, intuitive energy that epitomizes her style of art.

'AVA' launches on May 23 – June 12, 2019 at HOFA Gallery, Los Angeles - West Hollywood. Free to attend, but private press viewings can be booked for Thursday May 23 from 10am until 5pm, VIP reception starts at 6.30pm (by invitation only).

www.thehouseoffineart.com

Contact:

Emma-Louise O'Neill

emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com

+44-7515-136909

+1-213-270-1972

SOURCE The House of Fine Art (HOFA Gallery)

Related Links

http://www.thehouseoffineart.com

