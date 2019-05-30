AVA Digital Awards Announce SharedLABS as 2019's Website Design and Development Winner!
May 30, 2019, 15:21 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SharedLABS Web and Digital Services Division was recently bestowed the 2019 AVA Design Award for Website Design and Development. Creative Director, Kyle Brumbley, along with the innovative web development team at SharedLABS, designed and developed the masterfully executed web design for IIDA's North Florida Chapter (International Interior Design Association.) This is the 2nd AVA Digital Award that the team has been recognized for.
"SharedLABS is proud to partner with great organizations such as IIDA. We were awarded a project and delivered a beautiful, optimized experience."- Kyle Brumbley, Creative Director.
AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for planning, conceptualizing, directing, designing and producing digital communication. AVA recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals in the digital sphere.
"As Senior Vice President of Web & Digital Services at SharedLABS, I have seen a lot of talent. However; the creative and production that our Creative Director Kyle Brumbley has consistently demonstrated for the last four years is unparalleled. Working with this level of talent makes my job easy," stated Natalie Dunlap, Senior Vice President of Web & Digital.
Each year AVA Digital Awards are sponsored and judged by the AMCP (Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals). This national organization consist of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. The AMCP strategically rewards outstanding achievements and services within the profession.
About SharedLABS
SharedLABS is a software and technology services company specializing in digital, web, cloud and security solutions. SharedLABS is proud to be a respected partner to many of the largest technology companies in the world, creating supporting, implementing, and managing the software, infrastructure, and e-commerce systems which drive today's digital world.
For more information regarding the services of SharedLABS, please call 855-639-3768 or visit their website at www.sharedlabs.com.
Contact: Natalie Dunlap
Shared Labs
Senior Vice President
(O) 904.294.6962
natalie.dunlap@sharedlabs.com
