Avaamo Named a Leader In Chatbots for IT Operations Report by Independent Research Firm

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaamo has been named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Standalone Chatbots for IT Operations, Q2 2019. Forrester evaluated the eight most significant providers in the category and ranked them against ten criteria.

Avaamo received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in chatbot readiness and architecture/integrations — criteria that Forrester defines as key differentiators for leaders in the space. Forrester evaluated vendors against seven criteria based on product functionality and three based on strategy.

The entire report is available here: ( https://reprints.forrester.com/#/assets/2/1617/RES144395/reports )

"The competition in this space is fierce but we've never wavered from our goal to help enterprises embrace conversational AI," said Avaamo co-founder and CEO Ram Menon. "We're grateful for this recognition and will continue to innovate in the coming year to help businesses build better service desks for their customers, provide better health care to patients and reinvent companies across industries."

In particular, Forrester's evaluation found that: "Avaamo provides robust integration and training capabilities… is best suited for multiple generations of IT systems…" and "customer references are enthusiastic about their implementations and look to further expand their uses of the solution."

The evaluation cited Avaamo's integration with legacy solutions, stating that: "With pre-built integrations...Avaamo can address non-API-enabled environments. It also provides data-cleaning tools model training, using unformatted data for added flexibility." The report also said the technology is best-suited for multiple generations of IT systems: "through the platform's capabilities relating to training and integration, coupled with full security features, Avaamo provides an attractive option for organizations with legacy IT elements."

Menon and Avaamo CTO Sriram Chakravarthy founded Avaamo and previously worked together at TIBCO. The team they've assembled at Avaamo has more than 150 years of experience in enterprise software.

About Avaamo: Avaamo is a deep-learning software company that specializes in conversational interfaces to solve specific high impact problems in the enterprise. Avaamo is building fundamental AI technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis and deep learning to make conversational computing for the enterprise a reality.

