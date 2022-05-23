AVACEN Medical Awarded Certificates of Recognition for Advancing Medical Science

Company and Co-Founder Thomas Muehlbauer are both recognized by California State Treasurer, the Honorable Fiona Ma

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVACEN Medical, a medical device pacesetter for noninvasive pain relief, announced recently that the company won two innovation awards related to the company's products used to treat acute and chronic pain while reducing the use of prescription opioids. The Honorable California State Treasurer Fiona Ma visited AVACEN's headquarters in Carlsbad, California to present the awards in person.

AVACEN RECOGNITION AWARD

According to a recent article in California's Capital Weekly, "Although science and innovation are the cornerstones of the California economy, patients living with chronic pain have been largely left behind when it comes to significant medical breakthroughs."

Thomas Muehlbauer, Chairman of the AVACEN Medical Board, commended, "Although we discussed AVACEN's breakthrough pain relief products, it was abundantly clear that Treasurer Ma completely understood that the prescription opioid problem was both a human tragedy and an estimated $40 billion economic drain on California's economy."

According to Treasurer Ma, "My visit to AVACEN Medical was an exciting opportunity to honor a California-based small company that is making a big difference. During my visit, I used their FDA-cleared pain reduction product. I was surprised that besides being effective, it was so easy to operate."

About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last 3 years, is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud's, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

