Avadyne Health Receives AAHAM Patient Financial Advocate Seal For Patient Excellence in Financial Communication

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avadyne Health, the patient liability resolution expert, is pleased to announce it has taken the Patient Financial Advocate Pledge and been awarded the Seal indicating patient excellence in financial communication by the American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM) and the National Patient Financial Advocate Task Force.

In March of 2020, AAHAM announced the formation of the National Patient Financial Advocate Task Force. Since that time, one of their top priorities has been the creation of a Patient Financial Advocate Pledge. This Pledge embodies the standards and principles that AAHAM early-out and third-party collection agency members personify when contacting patients regarding out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

The Patient Financial Advocate Pledge epitomizes the N.I.C.E. (Navigating Insurance Complexity Through Education) promise for the patient financial experience. "As a company that collects healthcare debt, we're committed to the Pledge and to the N.I.C.E. promise during every patient experience," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Avadyne Health.

"As a Pledge supporter and Seal recipient, we'll proudly display these in our contact centers as an affirmation as to how we communicate with each healthcare patient. This is a great opportunity to show value to the patients of our hospital and healthcare partners that we care and are here to support them in understanding their healthcare debt and billing," Yardley added.

Rated No. 1 in patient communications and financial satisfaction solutions by Black Book Research, Avadyne Health provides early out/self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery services for hospitals to empower the patient financial experience, accelerate and increase collections and reduce the cost to collect. Our cutting-edge technologies, national presence, trained and caring staff and over 49 years of expertise in patient payment and financial engagement allow us to scale collection services for multi-hospital networks to the largest health systems in the U.S. avadynehealth.com

