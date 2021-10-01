Avail Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence into the state of Georgia through its partnership with Avail Dermatology.

Originally founded in 1990, Avail Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Atlanta area. Led by Mark Ling, MD, and Steven Marcet, MD, Avail Dermatology's provider team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care across its four locations in Newnan, Peachtree City, Stockbridge, and Fayetteville.

Dr. Ling is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at Duke University and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Marcet is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of South Florida and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Texas-Houston/MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is also a fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery.

The Avail Dermatology team consists of six board-certified dermatologists and nine physician assistants – all of whom are focused on raising the level of care available to patients in the greater Atlanta area. Avail Dermatology offers a broad range of dermatology products and services including medical, surgical, Mohs surgery, and cosmetic dermatology services.

Drs. Ling and Marcet commented, "The Avail Dermatology providers and staff are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-integrity company comprised of caring dermatologists. Epiphany's mission and values dovetail with what Avail's people believe in – providing excellent medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic care for our patients. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, Avail gains access to best-in-class expertise in medical practice management, and partnership with the nearly 100 Epiphany dermatologists . We look forward to using our partnership to allow us to bring Avail's top-quality care to new communities across Georgia."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Ling and Marcet and their capable team, including board-certified dermatologists Drs. Jill Buckthal, Joseph Dyer, Wallace Nozile, and Mark Holzberg. Through our interactions with the Dr. Ling, Dr. Marcet, and their entire team, we have been impressed by their commitment to patients in the communities they serve – and doing it the right way. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Atlanta market and across Georgia."

Through this partnership, Avail Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Avail Dermatology's physicians and team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 67 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Ted Emmert

Chief Development Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

[email protected]

Gheorghe Pusta

Chief Executive Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

[email protected]

SOURCE Epiphany Dermatology

Related Links

http://www.epiphanydermatology.com

