Avail Medsystems to Participate at Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail, the digital hub of the operating room enabling the medical technology (MedTech) and healthcare industries to work smarter to advance patient care, today announced that Avail's senior management team will present at the following upcoming conferences:
- Oppenheimer Healthcare Private Company Showcase: The Next Wave
Forum: Corporate Presentation
Date: Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Time: 11:25 a.m. PT / 2:25 p.m. ET
- DeviceTalks West
Forum: "Remote Collaboration Across the Entire Product Lifecycle – What Getting Closer to Customers Can Mean for MedTech" Panel
Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Forum: "How Medical Device R&D is Embracing New Technologies, Growing Demands" Keynote Panel
Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Time: 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET
- AdvaMed MedTech Conference
Forum: Solutions Showcase: Digitizing the Operating Room will require a dedicated hardware/software platform to enable remote collaboration and deliver a marketplace of curated software applications.
Date: Monday, October 24, 2022
Time: 7:40 a.m. PT / 10:40 a.m. ET
- MedTech Strategist - Innovation Summit San Francisco
Forum: Panel
Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time: 11:55 a.m. PT / 2:55 p.m. ET
- BTIG Digital Health Forum
Forum: "Technologies Ushering in Next-Generation Diagnostics, Therapies, and Surgeries" Panel
Date: Monday, November 21, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Avail enables the MedTech industry and healthcare providers to work together more often and more efficiently, harnessing expertise and technology in and out of the OR to accelerate the innovation, adoption, and reach of tools and techniques to improve patient care. Avail does this by placing a consistent, mobile, hardware platform with integrated software into operating rooms, audibly and visually connecting remote participants and serving as the hub for advanced digital capabilities including AI and machine learning, in a secure cloud-based digital telepresence network. Today, 50 MedTech organizations have contracted with Avail to rethink commercial models, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance the reach and timeliness of collaboration. Avail was founded in 2017 by MedTech veterans with a vision to leverage Silicon Valley technology expertise to evolve the industry and enable MedTech and healthcare to deliver the best care possible. Avail.io
Media Contacts
Michelle Stevens
[email protected]
435-503-1278
Ethan Metelenis
PRECISIONeffect
[email protected]
917-882-9038
Investor Contact
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]
212-362-1200
