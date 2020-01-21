AVAIL Vapor Divides Company Into Three Separate Business Entities

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIL Vapor, LLC, a leading premium e-liquid manufacturing, regulatory and scientific services and retail business, today announced that as of January 1, 2020 the company has divided its operations into three separate businesses. Each company has its own dedicated management team and will be headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

The three companies are:

Avail Vapor, LLC - Leading vaping retailer located in 12 states and online

Blackbriar Regulatory Services, LLC - Contract manufacturing, FDA compliance consulting and laboratory services

Blackship Technologies. LLC - Research and development services

"Evolving our corporate structure supports our continuing growth across the multiple segments of our portfolio from vaping, manufacturing, distribution, regulatory services to future markets," said James Xu, former CEO of AVAIL, now Chairman of the three entities. "Due to the increasing importance of our regulatory consulting division at a time when U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance is paramount, we want to drive even greater focus to that area, and also support the individual needs of our customers and clients."

Blackbriar Regulatory Services (BRS) also announced it has entered into agreements with Charlie's Chalk Dust, one of the largest international e-liquid brands and a subsidiary of Charlies Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CHUC), to manufacture a range of its nicotine products and take the lead in submitting a number of those products for the FDA's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) process by the May 2020 deadline.

"We are honored that Charlie's Chalk Dust has added its name to the growing list of companies that trust us to help them move forward in a maturing industry," said Russ Rogers, newly appointed CEO of Blackbriar Regulatory Services. "Under AVAIL, we partnered with Charlie's for several years to help the company deliver the highest quality products to this market, and we are very happy to see that they remain so strongly committed to continuing their success working with Blackbriar as vape-industry leaders start to add regulatory compliance to their list of critical strategies."

All e-liquid and device manufacturers have until May 2020 to submit PMTAs for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) under section 910 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This includes liquids, devices and any affiliated products related to electronic nicotine delivery systems. From here, the FDA has six months to review applications.

"The PMTA process is rigorous and complex," said Ryan Stump, COO of Charlie's Holdings. "We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with the leadership team at Blackbriar, a result of prior manufacturing agreements with AVAIL Vapor, the sister company. We are confident that guidance from BRS will further ensure Charlie's continued compliance with the regulations put forth by the FDA, further supporting Charlie's leadership in the nicotine e-liquid vape space."

About AVAIL

Richmond, Virginia-based AVAIL is a premium retailer that offers a broad array of products online and in its 99 stores across 12 states. The company delivers on the promise of quality and transparency. Information on AVAIL products is available through retail stores and on the web at www.availvapor.com.

About Blackbriar Regulatory Services

Richmond, Virginia-based Blackbriar Regulatory Services (BRS) specializes in helping small to mid-sized domestic and international companies navigate the United States regulatory landscape to bring their FDA-regulated products to market. BRS provides regulatory and analytical laboratory services, good manufacturing processes (GMP) and regulatory audits, as well as contract manufacturing and distribution for a range of markets regulated by the FDA. Information on BRS services can be found at www.bb-rs.com.

About Charlie's Chalk Dust

In a crowded industry, Charlie's Chalk Dust looks to set its brand apart from the rest. This California company has gone from a brash, backyard, word-of-mouth upstart--to an award-winning ambassador of an international movement. The company prides itself on offering the finest vapor liquid, crafted to perfection. Find out more at www.charlieschalkdust.com.

