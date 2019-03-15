Available Now: Official 2019 White House Easter Eggs

Official 2019 White House Easter Egg WHHA is the exclusive retailer of the 2019 American-made eggs and is honored to donate a number of eggs to the White House Easter Egg Roll for the second consecutive year. The Eggs are inspired by the rich colors found in the White House State Rooms and gardens: the Green Room, the Blue Room, the Red Room, the Vermeil Room, and the Rose Garden.

Individual eggs, in blue, green, pink, and red, retail for $8.50 each; the vermeil egg retails for $14.95. The full set of five eggs retails for $34.95. Eggs are available for purchase at WHHA's retail stores and online.

Also Available: WHHA is pleased to offer an assortment of new Easter merchandise, including the 4th annual Anna Weatherly Easter egg, classic Easter basket, and tote bag featuring artwork from artist Katherine Barnwell.

Proceeds of WHHA products, including the White House Easter Eggs, support the Association's nonprofit, nonpartisan mission to preserve, protect, and provide public access to the rich history of America's Executive Mansion and educate the public on the history of the White House.

Learn more about the history of the White House Easter Egg Roll here.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $47 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

