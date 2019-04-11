Avails Medical announcing eQuant, a novel IVD being developed to allow rapid standardized inoculum generation directly from a positive blood culture

eQuant is bridging the gap between rapid identification (ID) methods and legacy AST systems by providing a standardized inoculum (McFarland) directly from a positive blood culture in as fast as 1 hour. The McFarland standard is required in any conventional AST to ensure accurate results. eQuant coined the term "DON'T WAIT FOR THE PLATE" as it is intended to eliminate the time-consuming sub-cultures needed for current McFarland standard preparation. eQuant is in advanced development stages and has already shown 96% correlation to gold standard methods. eQuant could turn any non-rapid commercial AST system directly into a rapid AST solution. It is expected to be the first product in the market to create an automated standardized inoculum directly from positive blood culture.