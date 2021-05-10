AvAir CEO Mike Bianco Recognized on "CEO of the Year" Rankings

"It's an honor to be named as a top ten industry leader alongside prominent figures in aviation and I believe it shows that the industry understands the importance of the aviation aftermarket," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "Companies like AvAir are necessary to keep the industry moving and have played a critical role in creating solutions to help airlines throughout the pandemic."

CEO of the Year is judged on the performance of the company over the past 12 months, personal involvement with deals, expansions, agreements and suppliers.

Bianco has always been forward thinking, but this past year has highlighted his innovation and drive as a leader. When Bianco became CEO in 2018 he partnered with Corrum Capital, to ensure that AvAir was financially secure for the inevitable ebbs and flows of the market. They worked together to create a strategy that would allow AvAir to invest heavily in inventory during an economic downturn and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Bianco and his team began to execute their plan. AvAir has made strategic partnerships throughout the pandemic and customized inventory solutions that provided liquidity to companies when they needed it most.

Bianco has worked diligently to not only build AvAir to be a leader in the industry, but a trusted source to their clients. Through his leadership and vision, clients that have faced challenges due to the pandemic knew they could collaborate with AvAir to create a solution that met their needs.

AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

