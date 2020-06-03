Avalanche Photodiode Market to Reach $202.5 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 3.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Avalanche Photodiode Market By Material (Silicon Materials, Germanium Materials, InGaAs Materials, and Others), and End User (Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" According to the report, the global avalanche photodiode industry was pegged at $151.2 million in 2019, and is expected to hit $202.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Use of optical technology in industrial sector, increase in demand for diagnostic devices in healthcare, and surge in digitalization in developing economies drive the growth of the global avalanche photodiode market. On the other hand, technical issues with avalanche photodiode curtail down the growth to some extent. However, adoption of optics in R&D in the field of science is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 190 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3319

COVID-19 Scenario:

The novel coronavirus outbreak has impacted the global avalanche photodiode market badly. The development programs, projects, and optimization in production capacity have got delayed due to the lockdown.

Moreover, work disruptions in the supporting sectors including aerospace and defense, textile, manufacturing, automobile, and others have hindered the demand in the market.

The Silicon Materials Segment to Retain Its Dominance By 2027

Based on material, the silicon materials segment contributed to nearly half of the global avalanche photodiode market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. This is due to increase in the adoption of Si-avalanche photodiode in automobile, chemical, medical, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, textile industry, and others industry verticals which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the InGaAs material segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The rise in adoption of InGaAs avalanche photodiode in medical & healthcare, aviation, transportation & logistics, security, and surveillance, among other industrial vertical propels the growth of the segment.

The Web Apps Segment to Rule the Roost

Based on end user, the telecommunication segment accounted for around one-third of the global avalanche photodiode market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027. The adoption of latest technology such as 4G drives the growth of the segment. At the same time, the healthcare segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the study period. The use of laser scanners, X-ray scanners, and other equipment increases the demand for avalanche photodiodes which further augments the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate in terms of Revenue, North America to Grow Significantly

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global avalanche photodiode market. In addition, the region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the estimated period. This is due to its high demand in sectors such as mining & extraction, food processing, automobiles, aerospace, naval, electronics & semiconductors, and textile in this region. Furthermore, North America is anticipated to register the CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3319

Frontrunners in the Industry

Kyoto Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

LUNA

OSI Optoelectronics

SiFotonics

Lumentum Operations LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

First Sensor AG

Global Communication Semiconductors LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Advanced Packaging Market Projected to Hit $64.19 Billion By 2027

GaN Power Device Market Anticipated to Grow $1.24 Billion By 2027

WLCSP Electroless Plating Market Expected to Reach $2.88 Billion By 2027

Class D Audio Amplifier Market Projected to Grow $4.92 Billion By 2026

Embedded Processor Market Expected to Garner $36.38 Billion By 2026

Gate Driver IC Market Anticipated to Grow $2.04 Billion By 2025

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Ultracapacitors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Smart Meters Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research