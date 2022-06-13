Avalanche Photodiode Market Worth $218.2 Million by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Avalanche Photodiode Market by Material (Silicon, InGaAs, Germanium, Others), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Telecommunications, Others), and Geography - Forecast to 2029,' the avalanche photodiode market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by value from 2022 to reach $218.2 million by 2029.

Avalanche photodiodes or APDs are highly sensitive semiconductor devices that convert optical signals into electrical signals. APDs are operated under high reverse bias. They require additional electronic elements apart from the photodiode. These types of photodiodes incorporate thermosensors to provide better stability. APDs use the four-channel trans-impedance amplifier for reduced noise, high impedance, and low power consumption. These features make APDs suitable for use in LIDAR receivers. APDs are used in healthcare to monitor heart rate and facilitate other vital functions such as blood glucose monitoring, urine analysis, and dental diagnosis.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising demand for avalanche photodiodes in healthcare devices and the growing adoption of avalanche photodiodes in fiber optics. In addition, the growing demand for photonics is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the avalanche photodiodes market.

Rise in Demand for Avalanche Photodiodes in Healthcare Devices Supports the Market Growth

There has been a growing demand for diagnostic devices in the healthcare sector in recent years. Photodiodes are used in medical instruments to measure oxygen concentration in blood. Avalanche photodiodes (APDs) are silicon-based solid-state detectors that convert photons into a charge current. They provide a compact, robust, magnetic field insensitive solution for light and x-ray detections with gains on the order of 100 and fast response times. Thus, APDs are extensively used in the healthcare sector. APDs offer numerous benefits in this sector, such as fast response time, high performance, and longer life.

Optics has revolutionized the healthcare sector by changing the practice of medicine and offering new approaches to major health problems, such as the treatment of heart disease, cardiovascular diseases, kidney stones, knee injuries, and eye diseases. The increasing use of optics and fiber optics has introduced less invasive ways of treating disease by replacing open surgery with minimally invasive therapies. Optics has enabled laser surgery, optical diagnostic techniques, and visualization of the body's interior. Avalanche photodiodes are integrated with the optical machines used during surgeries.

Various healthcare providers use APDs in healthcare devices to diagnose and monitor patients and employ immediate clinical management. Some leading companies have started developing various avalanche photodiodes for the healthcare sector. For instance, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. developed a silicon-based avalanche photodiode (APD) for X–ray timing measurements. APD detector has a property for fast counting up to 108 counts per second using its output width, which is shorter than several nanoseconds.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on material (Silicon, InGaAs, Germanium, other materials), sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), end user (aerospace & defense, commercial, healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, other end users), and geography.

Based on material, the avalanche photodiode market is segmented into silicon, InGaAs, germanium, and other materials. In 2022, the silicon segment is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiodes market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by silicon-based APDs, such as high gain, low noise, high sensitivity ranging from UV to NIR for low light detection, and high speed.

Based on sales channel, the avalanche photodiode market is segmented into OEMs and Aftermarket. In 2022, the OEMs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiodes market. As hyper-converged systems are being installed in more companies, multiple hardware components are being integrated into a single entity, enabling OEM products to play an important role in the value chain. Also, OEM products reduce the cost of production. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the avalanche photodiodes market is segmented into aerospace & defense, commercial, healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and other end users. In 2022, the telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiodes market. The rising demand for fiber optics due to their high bandwidth and reliability for long-distance communications drives the adoption of APDs in the telecommunication industry.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the avalanche photodiode market. Mining, food processing, automotive, aerospace, electronics & semiconductors, and textile are some of the major industries in Asia-Pacific. These industries use various laser devices and optical scanners for inspection, scanning, mapping, and planning. These optical systems and devices use avalanche photodiodes, driving the growth of the avalanche photodiodes market in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the avalanche photodiode market are Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Excelitas Technologies Corp. (U.S.), First Sensor AG (Germany), Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (U.S.), KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd. (Japan), Laser Components Germany GmbH (Germany), Luna Innovations Incorporated (U.S.), OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd. (U.S.), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION (U.S.), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Avalanche Photodiode Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022–2029)"

Scope of the Report:

Avalanche Photodiode Market, by Material

Silicon

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAS)

Germanium

Other Materials

Avalanche Photodiode Market, by Sales Channel

OEMS

Aftermarket

Avalanche Photodiode Market, by End User

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial

Healthcare

Industrial

Telecommunications

Other End Users

Avalanche Photodiode Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

