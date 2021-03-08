Avaline Launches Direct-to-Consumer As Demand Grows

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the clean and transparent wine brand Avaline, co-founded by Cameron Diaz (Wellness author: The Body Book, The Longevity Book) and Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, Merit), announces a highly-requested direct-to-consumer (DTC) program which will make their range of clean, delicious wines even more accessible and easy-to-shop. The announcement coincides with Avaline's commitment to supporting women in wine through an integrated partnership with the Lift Collective , an organization that advocates for positive change in the wine industry through the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion. Throughout March, Avaline will donate 2% of DTC sales to the group.

The DTC program arrives on the heels of the brand's successful launch with over 21,000 cases of wine sold from its launch in June 2020 through the end of 2020. Avaline White ranked #2* in the white blend category (Total US Food). Avaline's Rose and White experienced significant distribution in 2020 and with the launch of Red and Sparkling in Q4, Avaline's store count will more than double to 5,000 locations in the first half of 2021. With its DTC, Avaline is addressing opportunities within the $3.7 billion DTC wine market with an approach designed for their community's needs.

Abbott Wolfe, Avaline's founding CEO says, "Our marketing focus is on building an active community around Avaline. They ask, we listen. Most of this community engagement happens on social media, and the addition of DTC allows us to further connect and grow." He adds, "DTC can be a strong new product development tool which ultimately supports the success of our retail partners as the brand grows in volume and offerings."

As a continued part of Avaline's effort to make clean wine more accessible, Avaline's loyal and growing community can now visit drinkavaline.com to purchase their portfolio of just clean, delicious wine™ transparently produced with organic grapes, full of natural goodness and free of unnecessary extras. The website will offer the full product lineup in one place: White, Rosé, Red and Sparkling as well as website-only seasonal bundles like Winter Staples (Red, White & Sparkling), and soon, exclusive products and goods.

Coinciding with this launch and International Women's Day (3/8), Avaline is partnering with the Lift Collective to support women in the wine industry on multiple fronts. This partnership will include both the sponsorship of their upcoming Lift Collective Virtual Conference on March 23rd and 24th ( tickets available here ) as well as the creation of Avaline Scholarships, which provides funds and mentorship from the Avaline team, all with the goal of accelerating the growth of female-founded brands in the wine industry. Current and aspiring entrepreneurial candidates can apply online ( here ).

Avaline's collection of clean wines include Avaline Red, a light to medium-bodied wine from a notable family in the Southern Rhone Valley region of France. The popular Avaline White is made by the esteemed Can Ràfols dels Caus in Spain while Avaline Rosé is crafted by one of the oldest winemaking families in Provence, the Mas de Cadenet estate. Avaline's newest release, Avaline Sparkling, is a dry, refreshing and effervescent wine from biodynamic pioneer Raventos i Blanc.

For more information on Avaline, please visit www.drinkavaline.com .

*A/O white non-varietal/white blend category in the latest 4 weeks ending 1-3-21 (Total US Food)

