Avalon Healthcare Solutions achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Healthcare Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled Laboratory Benefit Management (LBM), today announced it earned certified status for information security by HITRUST for their proprietary software, Automated Policy Enforcement Application (APEA); the Avalon portal and integration server; and the corporate network domain and workstations.

HITRUST CSF certified status demonstrates that the organization's LBM services and systems have met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Avalon Healthcare Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and by incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security and privacy controls.

"Third-party health care service organizations, like Avalon, are under great pressure to not only meet complex compliance standards and requirements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and state regulations, but we must also prove to our customers that we have the proper controls in place to protect their members' data," said Jesse Webb, Vice President, Security and Technology. "The HITRUST CSF consolidates all the security and privacy controls that needs to be met into one program. Avalon is pleased to be able to demonstrate its security and privacy commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF certified status, Avalon Healthcare Solutions is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

Avalon is a healthcare information technology and specialty benefit management company focused on laboratory testing. Avalon provides a comprehensive program managing all outpatient laboratory services across all providers, including independent, physician office and hospital-based labs. Using an independent Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), Avalon has developed a suite of science-based lab policies addressing all lab testing categories. These policies are administered through proprietary, automated technology to remove inappropriate utilization and typically saving health plans 7% to 11% on outpatient lab spend. For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalonhcs.com.

