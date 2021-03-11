Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces 2020 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Net operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $14.6 million compared with $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  For the fourth quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net operating revenues were $58.7 million compared with $68.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.  For the year ended December 31, 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.00 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 for year ended December 31, 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019








Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$          10,824

$          12,823

$          40,371

$          48,731








Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,169

1,866

6,416

7,893

Other golf and related operations

2,632

2,617

11,933

11,733

Total golf and related operations

3,801

4,483

18,349

19,626








Total net operating revenues

14,625

17,306

58,720

68,357








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

8,185

10,418

31,658

39,191

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

626

811

2,810

3,494

Golf and related operations operating costs

2,770

3,226

12,547

13,587

Depreciation and amortization expense

757

674

2,909

2,522

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,403

2,440

8,672

9,430

Operating income (loss)

(116)

(263)

124

133








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(297)

(237)

(1,210)

(837)

Gain on debt extinguishment

801

-

801

-

Other income, net

73

72

337

329

Income (loss) before income taxes

461

(428)

52

(375)








Provision for income taxes

3

25

98

160

Net income (loss)

458

(453)

(46)

(535)








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(23)

(13)

(60)

(80)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               481

$              (440)

$                 14

$              (455)








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.12

$             (0.11)

$              0.00

$             (0.12)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.12

$             (0.11)

$              0.00

$             (0.12)








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,876

3,875

3,876

3,875

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,885

3,875

3,878

3,875

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              4,210

$              1,446

Accounts receivable, net

8,744

12,009

Unbilled membership dues receivable

585

602

Inventories

910

813

Prepaid expenses

730

725

Other current assets

80

15

  Total current assets

15,259

15,610




Property and equipment, net

51,299

48,978

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,735

5,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,728

1,466

Restricted cash

3,885

7,185

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

36

39

  Total assets

$             77,950

$             79,164




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$              1,594

$              1,015

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

333

295

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

529

513

Accounts payable

9,097

11,719

Accrued payroll and other compensation

809

961

Accrued income taxes

43

93

Other accrued taxes

461

434

Deferred membership dues revenue

3,196

3,153

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,121

839

  Total current liabilities

17,183

19,022




Long term debt, net of current portion

21,941

21,570

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

560

555

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,199

953

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

37,093

37,030

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(126)

(66)

  Total shareholders' equity

36,967

36,964

  Total liabilities and equity

$             77,950

$             79,164

