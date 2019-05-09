Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2019 were $14.6 million compared with $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.16 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.21 in the first quarter of 2018.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, three golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended March 31,







2019

2018









Net operating revenues:







Waste management services

$ 11,434

$ 8,458









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,082

1,040 Other golf and related operations

2,092

2,018 Total golf and related operations

3,174

3,058









Total net operating revenues

14,608

11,516









Costs and expenses:







Waste management services operating costs

9,248

6,662 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

515

467 Golf and related operations operating costs

2,532

2,217 Depreciation and amortization expense

600

729 Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,231

2,225 Operating loss

(518)

(784)









Other income (expense):







Interest expense

(163)

(171) Other income, net

68

60 Loss before income taxes

(613)

(895)









Provision for income taxes

40

19 Net loss

(653)

(914)









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(15)

(115) Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ (638)

$ (799)









Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:







Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.16)

$ (0.21)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

3,875

3,803











AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,237

$ 1,406 Accounts receivable, net 11,185

12,197 Unbilled membership dues receivable 672

554 Inventories 919

820 Prepaid expenses 646

622 Other current assets 39

31 Total current assets 14,698

15,630







Property and equipment, net 43,311

42,534 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,984

6,068 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,631

- Restricted cash 2,976

502 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 26

27 Total assets $ 68,634

$ 64,769







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 709

$ 578 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 239

236 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 493

- Accounts payable 10,274

10,454 Accrued payroll and other compensation 824

872 Accrued income taxes 81

84 Other accrued taxes 306

405 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,316

2,899 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 784

793 Total current liabilities 17,026

16,321







Long term debt, net of current portion 12,853

10,167 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 676

688 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,138

- Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,842

37,479 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (1)

14 Total shareholders' equity 36,841

37,493 Total liabilities and equity $ 68,634

$ 64,769

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation