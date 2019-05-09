Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

Avalon Holdings Corporation

May 09, 2019

WARREN, Ohio, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2019 were $14.6 million compared with $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.  The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.  For the first quarter of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.16 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.21 in the first quarter of 2018.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, three golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

  

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended 

March 31,




2019

2018





Net operating revenues:



 Waste management services

$        11,434

$          8,458





Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,082

1,040

Other golf and related operations

2,092

2,018

Total golf and related operations

3,174

3,058





Total net operating revenues

14,608

11,516





Costs and expenses:



 Waste management services operating costs

9,248

6,662

 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

515

467

 Golf and related operations operating costs

2,532

2,217

 Depreciation and amortization expense

600

729

 Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,231

2,225

Operating loss

(518)

(784)





Other income (expense):



 Interest expense

(163)

(171)

 Other income, net

68

60

Loss before income taxes

(613)

(895)





Provision for income taxes

40

19

Net loss

(653)

(914)





Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(15)

(115)

Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$            (638)

$            (799)





Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:



Basic and diluted net loss per share

$           (0.16)

$           (0.21)





Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

3,875

3,803





  

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets


Current Assets:


 Cash and cash equivalents

$              1,237

$              1,406

 Accounts receivable, net

11,185

12,197

 Unbilled membership dues receivable

672

554

 Inventories

919

820

 Prepaid expenses

646

622

 Other current assets

39

31

Total current assets

14,698

15,630




Property and equipment, net

43,311

42,534

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,984

6,068

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,631

-

Restricted cash

2,976

502

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

26

27

Total assets

$             68,634

$             64,769




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


 Current portion of long term debt

$                 709

$                 578

 Current portion of obligations under finance leases

239

236

 Current portion of obligations under operating leases

493

-

 Accounts payable

10,274

10,454

 Accrued payroll and other compensation

824

872

 Accrued income taxes

81

84

 Other accrued taxes

306

405

 Deferred membership dues revenue

3,316

2,899

 Other liabilities and accrued expenses

784

793

Total current liabilities

17,026

16,321




Long term debt, net of current portion

12,853

10,167

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

676

688

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

1,138

-

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

36,842

37,479

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(1)

14

Total shareholders' equity

36,841

37,493

Total liabilities and equity

$             68,634

$             64,769

