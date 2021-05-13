Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were $15.1 million compared with $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.18 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.21 in the first quarter of 2020.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020







Net operating revenues:





Waste management services $ 11,150

$ 11,133 Food, beverage and merchandise sales 1,341

1,035 Other golf and related operations 2,622

2,235 Total golf and related operations 3,963

3,270 Total net operating revenues 15,113

14,403







Costs and expenses:





Waste management services operating costs 8,701

8,869 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 593

528 Golf and related operations operating costs 2,921

2,632 Depreciation and amortization expense 764

699 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,280

2,232 Operating loss (146)

(557)







Other income (expense):





Interest expense (297)

(307) Gain on debt extinguishment 1,087

- Other income, net 87

78 Income (loss) before income taxes 731

(786)







Provision for income taxes 43

44 Net income (loss) 688

(830)







Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (28)

(17) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 716

$ (813)







Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:





Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.18

$ (0.21) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.18

$ (0.21)







Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,875 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,945

3,875









AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,038

$ 4,210 Accounts receivable, net 10,688

8,744 Unbilled membership dues receivable 701

585 Inventories 1,138

910 Prepaid expenses 893

730 Other current assets 50

80 Total current assets 17,508

15,259







Property and equipment, net 51,337

51,299 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,793

5,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,726

1,728 Restricted cash 3,368

3,885 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 36

36 Total assets $ 79,776

$ 77,950







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,465

$ 1,594 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 333

333 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 532

529 Accounts payable 10,444

9,097 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,102

809 Accrued income taxes 67

43 Other accrued taxes 422

461 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,122

3,196 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,072

1,121 Total current liabilities 19,559

17,183







Long term debt, net of current portion 20,721

21,941 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 546

560 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,194

1,199 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,810

37,093 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (154)

(126) Total shareholders' equity 37,656

36,967 Total liabilities and equity $ 79,776

$ 77,950

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation