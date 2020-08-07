Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

Aug 07, 2020

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $13.1 million compared with $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.  The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.  For the second quarter of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.11 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2019.

For the first six months of 2020, net operating revenues were $27.5 million compared with $33.0 million for the first six months of 2019.  The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.2 million in the first six months of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the first six months of 2019.  For the first six months of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the first six months of 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019








Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$            9,088

$          12,902

$          20,221

$          24,336








Food, beverage and merchandise sales

1,361

2,358

2,396

3,440

Other golf and related operations

2,618

3,165

4,853

5,257

Total golf and related operations

3,979

5,523

7,249

8,697








Total net operating revenues

13,067

18,425

27,470

33,033








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

7,211

10,296

16,080

19,544

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

564

999

1,092

1,514

Golf and related operations operating costs

2,875

3,563

5,507

6,095

Depreciation and amortization expense

712

618

1,411

1,218

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,927

2,380

4,159

4,611

Operating income (loss)

(222)

569

(779)

51








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(304)

(215)

(611)

(378)

Other income, net

103

148

181

216

Income (loss) before income taxes

(423)

502

(1,209)

(111)








Provision for income taxes

24

57

68

97

Net income (loss)

(447)

445

(1,277)

(208)








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(12)

(34)

(29)

(49)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$              (435)

$               479

$           (1,248)

$              (159)








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$             (0.11)

$              0.12

$             (0.32)

$             (0.04)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$             (0.11)

$              0.12

$             (0.32)

$             (0.04)








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,875

3,875

3,875

3,875

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,875

3,894

3,875

3,875








AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              5,529

$              1,446

Accounts receivable, net

7,809

12,009

Unbilled membership dues receivable

1,109

602

Inventories

1,072

813

Prepaid expenses

559

725

Other current assets

15

15

Total current assets

16,093

15,610




Property and equipment, net

50,341

48,978

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

6,053

5,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,500

1,466

Restricted cash

4,934

7,185

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

37

39

Total assets

$             78,966

$             79,164




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$              2,146

$              1,015

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

353

295

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

528

513

Accounts payable

8,661

11,719

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,052

961

Accrued income taxes

41

93

Other accrued taxes

252

434

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,776

3,153

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

919

839

Total current liabilities

18,728

19,022




Long term debt, net of current portion

22,703

21,570

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

773

555

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

972

953

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

35,785

37,030

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(95)

(66)

Total shareholders' equity

35,690

36,964

Total liabilities and equity

$             78,966

$             79,164




