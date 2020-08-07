Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $13.1 million compared with $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.11 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2019.

For the first six months of 2020, net operating revenues were $27.5 million compared with $33.0 million for the first six months of 2019. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.2 million in the first six months of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the first six months of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the first six months of 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 9,088

$ 12,902

$ 20,221

$ 24,336















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 1,361

2,358

2,396

3,440 Other golf and related operations 2,618

3,165

4,853

5,257 Total golf and related operations 3,979

5,523

7,249

8,697















Total net operating revenues 13,067

18,425

27,470

33,033















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 7,211

10,296

16,080

19,544 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 564

999

1,092

1,514 Golf and related operations operating costs 2,875

3,563

5,507

6,095 Depreciation and amortization expense 712

618

1,411

1,218 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,927

2,380

4,159

4,611 Operating income (loss) (222)

569

(779)

51















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (304)

(215)

(611)

(378) Other income, net 103

148

181

216 Income (loss) before income taxes (423)

502

(1,209)

(111)















Provision for income taxes 24

57

68

97 Net income (loss) (447)

445

(1,277)

(208)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (12)

(34)

(29)

(49) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (435)

$ 479

$ (1,248)

$ (159)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.11)

$ 0.12

$ (0.32)

$ (0.04) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.11)

$ 0.12

$ (0.32)

$ (0.04)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,875

3,875

3,875

3,875 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,875

3,894

3,875

3,875

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,529

$ 1,446 Accounts receivable, net 7,809

12,009 Unbilled membership dues receivable 1,109

602 Inventories 1,072

813 Prepaid expenses 559

725 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 16,093

15,610







Property and equipment, net 50,341

48,978 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 6,053

5,878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,500

1,466 Restricted cash 4,934

7,185 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 37

39 Total assets $ 78,966

$ 79,164







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 2,146

$ 1,015 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 353

295 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 528

513 Accounts payable 8,661

11,719 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,052

961 Accrued income taxes 41

93 Other accrued taxes 252

434 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,776

3,153 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 919

839 Total current liabilities 18,728

19,022







Long term debt, net of current portion 22,703

21,570 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 773

555 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 972

953 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 35,785

37,030 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (95)

(66) Total shareholders' equity 35,690

36,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 78,966

$ 79,164









SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation