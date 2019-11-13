Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were $18.0 million compared with $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.  For the third quarter of 2019, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.22 in the third quarter of 2018.

For the first nine months of 2019, net operating revenues were $51.0 million compared with $46.4 million for the first nine months of 2018.  The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2018.  For the first nine months of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.00 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.18 in the first nine months of 2018.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended 

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$          11,572

$          12,557

$          35,908

$          32,525








Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,587

2,285

6,027

5,531

Other golf and related operations

3,859

3,306

9,116

8,313

Total golf and related operations

6,446

5,591

15,143

13,844








Total net operating revenues

18,018

18,148

51,051

46,369








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

9,229

9,863

28,773

25,615

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,169

992

2,683

2,391

Golf and related operations operating costs

4,266

3,337

10,361

8,700

Depreciation and amortization expense

630

732

1,848

2,187

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,379

2,297

6,990

6,737

Operating income 

345

927

396

739








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(222)

(167)

(600)

(512)

Other income, net

41

45

257

218

Income before income taxes

164

805

53

445








Provision for income taxes

38

52

135

112

Net income (loss)

126

753

(82)

333








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(18)

(96)

(67)

(340)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               144

$               849

$                (15)

$               673








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.04

$              0.22

$             (0.00)

$              0.18

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.04

$              0.21

$             (0.00)

$              0.17








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,875

3,803

3,875

3,803

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,893

4,049

3,875

3,895

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              1,942

$              1,406

Accounts receivable, net

10,995

12,197

Unbilled membership dues receivable

853

554

Inventories

853

820

Prepaid expenses

766

622

Other current assets

26

31

Total current assets

15,435

15,630




Property and equipment, net

48,219

42,534

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,854

6,068

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,505

-

Restricted cash

-

502

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

38

27

Total assets

$             71,059

$             64,769




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$                 782

$                 578

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

250

236

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

528

-

Accounts payable

10,530

10,454

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,024

872

Accrued income taxes

106

84

Other accrued taxes

358

405

Deferred membership dues revenue

3,854

2,899

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

987

793

Total current liabilities

18,419

16,321




Long term debt, net of current portion

13,058

10,167

Line of credit

575

-

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

515

688

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

977

-

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

37,468

37,479

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(53)

14

Total shareholders' equity

37,415

37,493

Total liabilities and equity

$             71,059

$             64,769

