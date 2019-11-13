Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2019 were $18.0 million compared with $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.22 in the third quarter of 2018.

For the first nine months of 2019, net operating revenues were $51.0 million compared with $46.4 million for the first nine months of 2018. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.00 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.18 in the first nine months of 2018.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 11,572

$ 12,557

$ 35,908

$ 32,525















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 2,587

2,285

6,027

5,531 Other golf and related operations 3,859

3,306

9,116

8,313 Total golf and related operations 6,446

5,591

15,143

13,844















Total net operating revenues 18,018

18,148

51,051

46,369















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 9,229

9,863

28,773

25,615 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,169

992

2,683

2,391 Golf and related operations operating costs 4,266

3,337

10,361

8,700 Depreciation and amortization expense 630

732

1,848

2,187 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,379

2,297

6,990

6,737 Operating income 345

927

396

739















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (222)

(167)

(600)

(512) Other income, net 41

45

257

218 Income before income taxes 164

805

53

445















Provision for income taxes 38

52

135

112 Net income (loss) 126

753

(82)

333















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (18)

(96)

(67)

(340) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 144

$ 849

$ (15)

$ 673















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.04

$ 0.22

$ (0.00)

$ 0.18 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.04

$ 0.21

$ (0.00)

$ 0.17















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,875

3,803

3,875

3,803 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,893

4,049

3,875

3,895

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,942

$ 1,406 Accounts receivable, net 10,995

12,197 Unbilled membership dues receivable 853

554 Inventories 853

820 Prepaid expenses 766

622 Other current assets 26

31 Total current assets 15,435

15,630







Property and equipment, net 48,219

42,534 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,854

6,068 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,505

- Restricted cash -

502 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 38

27 Total assets $ 71,059

$ 64,769







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 782

$ 578 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 250

236 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 528

- Accounts payable 10,530

10,454 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,024

872 Accrued income taxes 106

84 Other accrued taxes 358

405 Deferred membership dues revenue 3,854

2,899 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 987

793 Total current liabilities 18,419

16,321







Long term debt, net of current portion 13,058

10,167 Line of credit 575

- Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 515

688 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 977

- Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,468

37,479 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (53)

14 Total shareholders' equity 37,415

37,493 Total liabilities and equity $ 71,059

$ 64,769

