Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Avalon Holdings Corporation

Nov 12, 2020, 17:01 ET

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $16.6 million compared with $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.  For the third quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.20 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, net operating revenues were $44.1 million compared with $51.1 million for the first nine months of 2019.  The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2019.  For the first nine months of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.00 in the first nine months of 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended 

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019








Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$            9,326

$          11,572

$          29,547

$          35,908








Food, beverage and merchandise sales

2,851

2,587

5,247

6,027

Other golf and related operations

4,448

3,859

9,301

9,116

Total golf and related operations

7,299

6,446

14,548

15,143








Total net operating revenues

16,625

18,018

44,095

51,051








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

7,393

9,229

23,473

28,773

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,092

1,169

2,184

2,683

Golf and related operations operating costs

4,270

4,266

9,777

10,361

Depreciation and amortization expense

741

630

2,152

1,848

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,110

2,379

6,269

6,990

Operating income

1,019

345

240

396








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(302)

(222)

(913)

(600)

Other income, net

83

41

264

257

Income (loss) before income taxes

800

164

(409)

53








Provision for income taxes

27

38

95

135

Net income (loss)

773

126

(504)

(82)








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(8)

(18)

(37)

(67)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               781

$               144

$              (467)

$                (15)








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.20

$              0.04

$             (0.12)

$             (0.00)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.20

$              0.04

$             (0.12)

$             (0.00)








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,875

3,875

3,875

3,875

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,875

3,893

3,875

3,875

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              4,667

$              1,446

Accounts receivable, net

8,679

12,009

Unbilled membership dues receivable

866

602

Inventories

1,034

813

Prepaid expenses

810

725

Other current assets

15

15

Total current assets

16,071

15,610




Property and equipment, net

50,473

48,978

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,913

5,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,280

1,466

Restricted cash

4,246

7,185

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

36

39

Total assets

$             78,027

$             79,164




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$              2,622

$              1,015

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

343

295

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

533

513

Accounts payable

8,094

11,719

Accrued payroll and other compensation

956

961

Accrued income taxes

46

93

Other accrued taxes

362

434

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,041

3,153

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,125

839

Total current liabilities

18,122

19,022




Long term debt, net of current portion

21,972

21,570

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

622

555

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

747

953

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

36,567

37,030

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(103)

(66)

Total shareholders' equity

36,464

36,964

Total liabilities and equity

$             78,027

$             79,164

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

Also from this source

Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results...

Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics