Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Avalon Holdings Corporation

Nov 12, 2021, 07:00 ET

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $21.3 million compared with $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.  For the third quarter of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.25 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.20 in the third quarter of 2020.

For the first nine months of 2021, net operating revenues were $52.8 million compared with $44.1 million for the first nine months of 2020.  The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.  For the first nine months of 2021, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.63 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the first nine months of 2020.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations.  Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended 

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020








Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$          11,444

$            9,326

$          31,279

$          29,547








Food, beverage and merchandise sales

3,984

2,851

8,608

5,247

Other golf and related operations

5,873

4,448

12,917

9,301

Total golf and related operations

9,857

7,299

21,525

14,548








Total net operating revenues

21,301

16,625

52,804

44,095








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

9,385

7,393

25,055

23,473

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,657

1,092

3,598

2,184

Golf and related operations operating costs

5,692

4,270

13,356

9,777

Depreciation and amortization expense

777

741

2,308

2,152

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,743

2,110

7,559

6,269

Operating income

1,047

1,019

928

240








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(290)

(302)

(878)

(913)

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

1,964

-

Other income, net

85

83

298

264

Income (loss) before income taxes

842

800

2,312

(409)








Provision for income taxes

27

27

85

95

Net income (loss)

815

773

2,227

(504)








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(168)

(8)

(214)

(37)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$               983

$               781

$            2,441

$              (467)








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic net income (loss) per share

$              0.25

$              0.20

$              0.63

$             (0.12)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$              0.25

$              0.20

$              0.62

$             (0.12)








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 

3,899

3,875

3,899

3,875

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,931

3,875

3,935

3,875

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              4,106

$              4,210

Accounts receivable, net

9,919

8,744

Unbilled membership dues receivable

839

585

Inventories

1,154

910

Prepaid expenses

751

730

Other current assets

66

80

Total current assets

16,835

15,259




Property and equipment, net

52,625

51,299

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,644

5,735

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,354

1,728

Restricted cash

2,092

3,885

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8

8

Other assets, net

36

36

Total assets

$             78,594

$             77,950




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$              1,111

$              1,594

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

178

333

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

540

529

Accounts payable

8,973

9,097

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,226

809

Accrued income taxes

97

43

Other accrued taxes

428

461

Deferred membership dues revenue

4,422

3,196

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,042

1,121

Total current liabilities

18,017

17,183




Long term debt, net of current portion

19,663

21,941

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

444

560

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

814

1,199

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

39,538

37,093

Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

18

(126)

Total shareholders' equity

39,556

36,967

Total liabilities and equity

$             78,594

$             77,950

