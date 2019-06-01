Avamere Family of Companies Expands in New Mexico

WILSONVILLE, Ore., June 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avamere Family of Companies, a leading senior living and healthcare company, is pleased to welcome a short-term skilled nursing community in Albuquerque, New Mexico as of June 1, 2019.

"We're thrilled to offer Avamere's services to the people of Albuquerque," said Matt Hilty, Executive Vice President of Avamere Living. "We're excited to offer seniors with the highest level of care they need, as we work to fulfill our mission to enhance the lives of every person we serve."

The community, which will be called Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park, offers a 24-hour staff and engaging activities to keep residents physically and mentally active. Some of these activities include exercise classes and group games.

The building features 75 private rooms, outdoor patios, a large therapy gym, a salon, and a bistro that serves a variety of beverages, including Starbucks coffee.

Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park is adjacent to the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, offering residents a view of the hot air balloons during this nine-day event.

The Avamere Family of Companies is proud to welcome the current residents and employees at Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park. Avamere is also welcoming many therapy staff currently serving the facility to their partner company, Infinity Rehab. Residents will have access to Infinity Rehab's therapy services, including occupational, physical, and speech-language therapy.

Please contact Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park to schedule a tour.

About the Avamere Family of Companies

Founded in 1995 and based in Wilsonville, Oregon, the Avamere Family of Companies provides assisted living, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation, home care, transitional care and more. Today Avamere operates 64 communities with more than 8,800 employees. Avamere is proud to be considered one of Oregon's most admired companies as they continue to serve their valued patients and residents. For more information, please visit avamere.com.

Avamere Family of Companies

25115 SW Parkway Ave, Suite B

Wilsonville, OR 97070

For press inquiries, please email press@avamere.com.

SOURCE Avamere Health Services

