Avance Biosciences Expanding Houston Campus in Support of Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Development

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avance Biosciences, a leading CRO providing GLP/GMP-compliant assay development, assay validation, and sample testing services supporting biological drug development and manufacturing, announced today that its Houston facility, which successfully passed an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Oct 2018, is undergoing major expansion to handle rapidly growing demand for their services.

The new facility, expected to be completed by Q3 2021, is located adjacent to the current facility and will expand the Houston campus by an additional 5,500 square feet. The new facility will be devoted to cell-based assay services and enable Avance to better address the specific needs of their GMP clients. Additionally, Avance is expanding their mammalian cell culture related assay capabilities including: mycoplasma testing, adventitious agents testing, sterility, potency, and others.

As a provider of genomics and biological testing services, Avance Biosciences offers a broad range of molecular biology and microbiology assays in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (21 CFR Parts 210 & 211) and Good Laboratory Practices (21 CFR Part 58) to support its clients' regulatory submissions.

Avance's CEO, Dr. Xuening Huang commented, "We take a partnership approach with our clients and that means an extended relationship; from discovery to development to clinical testing and on to manufacturing. Our most recent expansions will ensure that we can keep pace with our customer's increased needs when ramping up development and manufacturing activities. Our primary goals are to deliver world-class service and complete customer satisfaction."

Avance's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cal Froberg commented, "It's clear there is tremendous growth in the development of cell and gene therapies and we're proactively managing resources to handle increased market demand for related support services. The industry is expanding rapidly and Avance is positioned well to address the specific needs of these customers."

This most recent expansion comes on the heels of another 7,500 square foot expansion completed in 2020 which has significantly increased Avance's NGS and ddPCR capabilities. This facility has been pivotal in addressing gene therapy development support needs such as: edited gene testing, gene integration assays, and DNA/RNA biodistribution studies.

Recently, Avance Biosciences was recognized as a top 10 Genomics Solutions Company for 2020. Current and future expansion plans will serve to solidify this position among the premier providers in this space.

About Avance Biosciences

Avance offers cGMP/GLP compliant genomics biological testing services in support of drug development and manufacturing. Its leading scientists have designed, validated, and tested thousands of assays under cGMP/GLP regulations for the FDA, EPA, and European and Japanese regulatory agencies. Avance's team has extensive knowledge and experience working with scientists, QA/QC professionals and project managers from over 100 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and organizations throughout the world.

Contact

Xuening Huang

[email protected]

877-909-5210

9770 West Little York Road

Houston, TX 77040 USA

SOURCE Avance Biosciences

Related Links

http://www.avancebio.com

