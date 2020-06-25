Avant-Garde Hip-Hop Fusion Artist and Master-Recording Audio Engineer 'Hairo G' Releases Debut Album: 'Empire State Warrior'

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem-raised, independent hip-hop artist Hairo G (https://www.iamhairog.com/) recently announced the upcoming drop of his debut album, "Empire State Warrior," set for July 4. The Independence Day release marks the opening explosion of a music celebration from the NYC-born artist who has developed a rich and unique musical fusion – blending modern and 90s hip-hop, reggaeton, and fluid rhymes that are as smooth in English as they are in Spanish. Hairo G is already set to become the first bilingual, Dominican-American cross-over artist to make his mark in the industry. "Empire State Warrior" has been available for preorder since May 1, via Apple Music.

Studying at the acclaimed SAE Institute of New York, Hairo G had already gained the attention of legendary artists like DJ Ron G, Rsonist from HeatMakerz, and U-Dub from NY Bangers by the time he began serious, professional recording. With the rich and varied cultural influences of New York City's Bronx and Harlem music scene as a foundation, Hairo G has been swimming in music from an early age.

How did you get started in the business?

"I was born and raised in Harlem, as a first generation Dominican-American. NYC is the birthplace of rap and hip-hop, and in the late-80s, my cousins and I were surrounded by these musical influences 24/7. Notorious BIG, Big L. 2Pac, Fresh Prince, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, NWA, Eminem: all of them were a part of my musical heritage. But hip-hop is a blend; it's a mix of many thing, many arts – like reggae, Latino sounds, graffiti art, spoken poetry, b-boying, and smooth mixing and DJing. I got started when I was 13, inspired by my cousins. I embraced it all, the sounds, the culture – it was just normal life to us. And by the time I was in my 20s, it was pretty clear that music was no longer a hobby: it would be my career. I entered the SAE institute when I was 30, because I wanted to learn the complicated composing skills behind the music. That's where I began experimenting with how to transform it all into an album, and I released an EP in 2016: 'Smoke, Drink, Chill… Type Shit.' And I haven't stopped making professional music since."

What else have you released, and what does the future look like for you?

"I released another single in 2017, titled 'Wait.' That featured and was produced by DJ Ron G from NYC. And in 2018, I released 'UNDERSESTiMATED Freestyle,' with the help of producer and friend RTCMC. That's when I knew my dream was really going places. We claimed more than 1.96 million streams on Spotify – an amazing number. Spotify later took the song down (for reasons they never explained) – but the magic had already happened. In 2019, I opened for Ice Cube, Tory Lanez, and BlueFace at the High Times Magazine #SoCal Cannabis Cup in San Bernardino, Cali. And I've put out some other important pieces, like 'Mujer Mia,' to honor my lady. She's Bonnie to my Clyde – my ride-or-die."

"In 21 years, my musical work has been pretty much nonstop, on both the East and West Coasts. I've recorded two West Coast-flavored songs with Im Rich, my brother-in-law: 'Straight to the Money' and 'Rollin.' And he also helped me complete my debut masterwork: 'Empire State Warrior.' Ultimately, I'm really excited about mixing Spanish and English rhymes: a blend of bilingual music artistry that respects my cultural heritage, showcasing the best of what each culture has to offer. I really worked with that in my reggaeton tune, 'Al Final,' and there's a lot more to come."

Tracks from the new release "Empire State Warrior" include:

Straight to the Money (feat. Im Rich )

) Out of Options (feat. Araabmuzik)

Ngeke Bazokolwa (feat. Dr. Saizar)

Rollin (feat. Im Rich )

) Dear Jigga

Lovely (feat. Ray Dolla )

For the latest information on shows, tour dates and other live appearances, visit www.iAmHairoG.com. Or follow Hairo G on social and music media: iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.

