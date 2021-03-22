Avanta Residential Breaks Ground For New Neighborhood at The Colony outside Austin

DENVER, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential, the single-family rental affiliate of Hunt Companies, announced today that the firm broke ground on 216 rental homes at The Colony near Austin, Texas. 

"We're pleased to add this product-type to The Colony," said Rick Neff, General Manager of The Colony.  "As a premier master-planned community, we are continuing to add to the variety of home types to appeal to a broad range of the population."

Avanta plans to develop the neighborhood and will deliver more than 200 single-family lots at the corner of Sam Houston Drive and FM 969 within The Colony, a 2,300-acre master-planned community. The Avanta for-rent neighborhood will include community amenities such as a clubhouse and pool, walking trails with fitness stations, open play areas, and playgrounds.

"Avanta is partnering with a top-tier homebuilder to deliver a high-quality neighborhood," said Avanta President Jim Dobbie.  "These for-rent homes will provide an option for people who want the flexibility of renting with the feeling of home-life."

Avanta will deliver the homes for rent in 2022. 

About Avanta

Avanta Residential is the single-family rental division of Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt).  Drawing on Hunt's extensive real estate background and more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, Avanta is positioned to set the standard for the industry by creating neighborhoods comprised of single-family homes for lease.  For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

