IRVING, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantax Wealth Management℠ welcomes the Rozovics Group, LLP, a family-owned firm in Park Ridge, Illinois, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. The company has a strong commitment to anticipating client needs and plans for their future through a holistic, one-firm approach to tax, accounting and financial advisory services.

Founded in 1977 to deliver tax and accounting services, the Rozovics Group added financial services specializing in wealth management and employer benefits in the 1980s. The Rozovics Group includes 13 tax and accounting professionals, five support staff, and one financial advisor leading a team of three to serve clients' financial advisory and investment needs.

The company's client base is made up of individuals and small- to mid-sized businesses in a wide range of industries that include manufacturing, wholesale, healthcare, retail, restaurant, entertainment, technology and professional service companies.

Rozovics Group's Managing Partner Jeff Rozovics said the chief reason he and his firm chose Avantax Wealth Management is the competitive advantage his firm can deliver through the technology platform and personalized support provided by Avantax.

"Our culture is based on a comprehensive, enterprise approach to fully serve our clients' financial needs through one firm," Rozovics said. "We are dedicated to increasing business value by having the tools and systems in place to help guide our clients to achieve not only their business goals, but their personal goals as well. With Avantax, our tax professionals and financial professionals have access to the right technology to help our clients achieve their financial goals, and we feel we can better serve our clients as a result."

Formed by last year's combination of HD Vest and 1st Global, Avantax continues to invest in technology and other resources to further strengthen its support of firms like the Rozovics Group.

"I believe that the Rozovics Group realized from the beginning that Avantax has the resources and technology platform to support all their requirements," said Tim Stewart, vice president, business development for Avantax. "Our companies share a similar vision – to provide a tax-smart approach to holistic financial services. At Avantax, we have the network, technology and access to capital to help growth-minded financial professionals accelerate their plans and achieve their personal and business goals."

About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠ (which comprises the Wealth Management business of Blucora, Inc.) offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Through its Tax-Smart approach, Avantax representatives help clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life's most complex and costly expenses. Avantax uses technology, tax and wealth management insights to uncover tailored and advantageous opportunities across our clients' financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes.

