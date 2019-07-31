AvantGuard Continues Community Service Through the LHI Organization

OGDEN, Utah, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers and the AG Cares Foundation continue their public service by donating school supplies to Lifting Hands International, an impact-focused nonprofit organization that helps support and provide for refugee families. This public service project announcement follows a week after the AvantGuard and the AG Cares Foundation announced their "AG Run For A Reason" 5k benefit to help a family in the community who is experiencing financial strains from medical issues.

"Service is one of our core values, and is truly a part of who we are," said Justin Bailey, president to AvantGuard. "Serving within our community is both a pleasure and a joy. We hope through the little things we do, the community is made a better place for everyone," said Bailey.

For the service project, company employees are donating school supplies which will be organized and built into "school kits" for refugee children. On August 16th, employees will prepare the kits that will be donated to Lifting Hands International. These school kits help benefit refugee children who are starting school in the fall.

Since 2016, Lifting Hands International has supplied aid to 250,000 refugees through their volunteers. Some of the areas they supply aid include Jordan, Lebanon, Somalia, Bangladesh, and the southern US border.

AvantGuard is also hosting its 7th annual "AG Run For a Reason" on Sept. 14, in Ogden, Utah, and on Sept. 21, in Rexburg, Idaho.

