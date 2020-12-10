AvantGuard Earns Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplace Award

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard is proud to announce they have received the Top Workplace Award from the Salt Lake Tribune in the Midsized Company category for the state of Utah. President of AvantGuard, Justin Bailey, also earned the Trusted Leader Award in the same category. These awards signify the amount of effort and dedication AG's leadership team puts into building a company culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and put in a position to succeed.

For the Top Workplace award, winners are determined by a survey that measures the culture within the company. The survey is taken by employees of the company, and measures basic culture constructs, leadership and employee engagement. Companies that earn this award prove to have better work results, higher employee retention and more engaged employees.

When asked how AvantGuard creates such a strong company culture, Senior HR Manager, Floribel Duran stated, "Having a strong culture starts with defining your core values, and embedding each of those into the fabric of the culture. Our We Care FIRST core values keep us focused on our purpose internally and externally. Core values guide how we make decisions and are always at the forefront of each change we make."

Regarding both awards, President of AvantGuard, Justin Bailey said, "We have an amazing team and phenomenal leaders who work hard every day to live our culture. I strongly believe that a leader isn't trusted in a vacuum but in an organization where trust is engrained in the culture and is part of everything we do."

AvantGuard is honored to receive these awards and is obsessed with instilling a culture of service, teamwork, and trust both internally and externally with their customers. This can't be achieved without operators and dealer specialists that take great pride in being the absolute best, and a leadership team that helps facilitate that success.

AvantGuard is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. They utilize the most advanced monitoring technology with two state-of-the-art, hot-redundant call centers, along with skilled operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence.

