AvantGuard Opens New Monitoring Center in Cedar City, Utah

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogden-based AvantGuard (AG) celebrates the grand opening of their third monitoring center, strategically placed in Cedar City, Utah. AG president, Justin Bailey said, "We chose Cedar City because of its highly educated and talented workforce. It's a beautiful community and they have truly rolled out the red carpet for us."

AvantGuard Monitoring is a premier provider of wholesale monitoring services for alarm dealers in North America. Skilled AG operators monitor and respond to alarm signals and events of all types across the security, fire, mPERS, and IoT industries. "We are currently serving over a million subscribers from Alaska to Puerto Rico, including residents, businesses, schools, hospitals…" said Bailey.

The new, fully redundant monitoring center is 5,121 square feet occupying the third floor of a three story building capable of seating 28 active monitoring specialists at any given time. "This state-of-the-art facility adds another layer of redundancy for customers, ensuring continuous 'up' time and service for the people who depend on AG for their safety and protection. The new center also helps facilitate the phenomenal growth AG is experiencing.

The Operations Manager for the new center, Ammon Davis, has been with AvantGuard since July 2013, serving in various rolls – Operator, Training Instructor, Account Executive in Dealer Services and Training and Quality Manager. "We're thrilled to be opening here in Cedar City and have felt welcomed by the community. Our team is quickly growing and embracing the AG 'We Care First' culture, and we're excited to be working in such a beautiful facility," said Davis.



The grand opening will be held at the new AvantGuard Cedar City Monitoring Center, 878 S Sage Drive, Cedar City, UT 84720 on September, 22nd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Employees, friends and family will be able to tour the new facility and lunch will be provided.

AvantGuard is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. They utilize the most advanced monitoring technology with three state-of-the-art, hot-redundant call centers, along with skilled operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence. Monitoring centers are based in Ogden, UT, Rexburg, ID, and Cedar City, UT.

