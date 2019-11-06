AvantGuard's Matthew Brandon Receives Security Systems News 40 Under 40 Award

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers is proud to announce that Matthew Brandon, AvantGuard's National Accounts-East, will be receiving the 40 Under 40 Award from Security Systems News. Matt is considered a "rising star" in the industry and continues to excite and impress with his continual excellent performance.

Matthew Brandon has been with AvantGuard for over five years, but has over 10 years of experience in the security industry. Brandon started in the industry with Telguard, but as his interest and knowledge in the industry grew, his path lead him to AvantGuard. At AvantGuard, he continues to expand and maintain partner opportunities which helps the company maintain a steady increase in subscribership.

Brandon understands that the landscape in the security world is changing. Brandon said he has seen how consumers used to view a security system as an optional commodity to now where business and home-owners show enthusiasm about home automation. Brandon noted that with tech giants entering the security space, the opportunities in the security industry are more exciting than ever before.

AvantGuard is lucky to have such a thriving professional on the team. Other members of the AvantGuard team to have won the award include AvantGuard CEO, Josh Garner, AvantGuard President, Justin Bailey, and AvantGuard Vice President of Sales, Troy Iverson. About the award, Brandon said, "It's exciting and humbling to join a group of previous AvantGuard employees that have received this prestigious award in the past. We're continuing to grow our brand into a national mainstay and receiving this award is a testament to all the hard work that our team continues to provide for our partners. Our future continues to look bright."

