Avantive Solutions Expands Global Footprint in Latin America with New Guadalajara Location

TULSA, Okla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business services company specializing in innovative customer engagement, strategic sales and robust digital marketing solutions, today announced a new flagship location in Guadalajara, Mexico. The new 26,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility will mark Avantive's third location in Guadalajara and add more than 150 new jobs to the local community.

"We're thrilled to announce our third location in Latin America and expand our Spanish and bilingual solution offerings," said Frank Pettinato, CEO of Avantive Solutions. "We've seen unprecedented growth over the last 24 months across all of our locations worldwide and it's a testament to our people. We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in Guadalajara and becoming a true pillar of the local community."

Located on the Hewlett Packard Enterprise campus with convenient access to public transportation, the office will offer employees various campus amenities, including basketball courts, soccer fields, fitness centers, hiking trails and a picnic area. Additionally, Avantive prides itself on providing competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, in addition to a unique, purpose-driven culture that allows employees to give back to their local communities.

The new Guadalajara office is anticipated to open August 2021. For more information about Avantive Solutions and available job opportunities, please visit https://www.avantivesolutions.com/careers-at-avantive-solutions/.

About Avantive Solutions

Avantive Solutions, founded in 1988, is a Purpose-Driven global technology and business services company specializing in innovative customer engagement, strategic sales and robust digital marketing solutions. The Company's Omni-Touch™ platform provides actionable insights through a proprietary stack of cloud-based analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. Avantive Solutions partners with world-respected brands including Fortune 100 companies in the fast-growing tech and communications, financial services and healthcare industries. To learn more about how Avantive Solutions is bringing purpose to customer experience, go to avantivesolutions.com.

