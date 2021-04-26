Avantor® to Boost Global Production of Single­-Use Technologies and Address Growing Biopharma Demand

Dr. Brophy: Biopharma looks to Avantor to know and support requirements as they rapidly expand manufacturing capacity Tweet this

Avantor recently expanded its Morrisville, North Carolina, single-use facility and expects completion of a cleanroom expansion at its Devens, Massachusetts, operation by mid-year. The Company also expects to open its second European single-use facility in Hillegom, the Netherlands, by then as well.

Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President of Biopharma Production at Avantor, said, "The industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has relied heavily on the integration of single-use products into biopharma production processes. Efficacy and safety are of the utmost importance to our customers, and they look to us to understand and support their requirements as they rapidly expand their own manufacturing capacity.

"These additions to our global single-use manufacturing ecosystem are critical steps in enabling our customers to get therapies to patients quickly," Brophy added.

The investment further strengthens the Company's single-use network, providing product consistency and capabilities close to bioproduction customers to help ensure efficient and uninterrupted supply.

