Avantor® to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Jan 02, 2020, 13:41 ET
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Szlosek, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. Mr. Stubblefield is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (PT). The live webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the company's website at www.avantorsciences.com.
About Avantor
Avantor® is a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. We operate in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. We set science in motion to create a better world.
Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
+1 610.573.2661
Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com
Investor Relations Contact
Helen O'Donnell
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
+1 203.428.3213
Hodonnell@soleburytrout.com
SOURCE Avantor and Financial News
Share this article