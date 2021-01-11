Avantor® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, and will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate by phone, please dial (866) 211-3120 (domestic) or (647) 689-6563 (international) and use the conference code 6336936. We encourage participants to join 15-20 minutes early to complete the registration process ahead of the call. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, www.avantorsciences.com. The earnings press release and slides will also be posted to the website. A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of the website under "Events & presentations" through February 28, 2021.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Media Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

Avantor

+1 908-329-7281

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Tommy J. Thomas, CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Avantor

+1 781-375-8051

[email protected]

