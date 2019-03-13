Avast Appoints Maggie Chan Jones and Tamara Minick-Scokalo to Board

LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE: AVST), the global leader in cybersecurity products, is pleased to announce that Maggie Chan Jones and Tamara Minick-Scokalo have joined the Avast Board as independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from 13 March 2019.

Ms. Maggie Chan Jones is a widely recognized industry thought leader in marketing and technology. Named one of the world's most influential CMOs by Forbes, Ms. Chan Jones broke new ground as the first woman to be appointed Chief Marketing Officer at the world's largest enterprise application software provider SAP. She specializes in brand and cloud transformation and has been instrumental in this role during her tenure at Level 3 Communications (now CenturyLink) and Microsoft. As an Asian-American woman, Ms. Chan Jones recognizes the barriers facing women in today's corporate culture. Determined to change this, she founded and currently is CEO of Tenshey, a leadership development startup with a mission to advance gender diversity through executive coaching.

Ms. Tamara Minick-Scokalo is an experienced Non-Executive Director Board member with a career spanning over 30 years specializing in Fast Moving Consumer Goods and international markets. Most recently at Pearson plc in London, as President, Growth Markets and a member of the Executive Committee for top 20 emerging markets, she directed acquisitions and developed businesses in Brazil, China, India, and South Africa. She also co-founded high tech unicorn Trax Retail and was CEO, then Chairman of this fast growing, image recognition tool for shelf management, the leader in its category. She led significant change management, as President Chocolate Europe with the integration of the Kraft/Cadbury business, and also as Cadbury President Global Commercial in moving to a category-led, scaled innovation organization with award winning marketing in a digital age. Her deep experience in consumer brands includes positions at Elizabeth Arden, Proctor & Gamble, E & J Gallo Winery Europe and Coca Cola.

John Schwarz, the independent Chairman of Avast, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Chan Jones and Ms. Minick-Scokalo who are both seasoned executives with backgrounds complementary to our current Board members. We are pleased to have been able to recruit new directors with deep skills in Consumer Products, Marketing and International Growth Markets. With these appointments, we are continuing on the path of substantially improving the diversity of our board."

Maggie Chan Jones said of her appointment, "I'm thrilled to join the Board of Avast, and to help impact the advancement of the company through innovations and delightful customer experience supported by a diverse and inclusive culture. I look forward to collaborating with the other directors to grow Avast's value."

Tamara Minick-Scokalo said of her appointment, "I am extremely pleased to be joining the Board of Avast at a time when cybersecurity is a hot topic for consumers. I have a focus on building strong, long-term brands and being the lead disruptor versus the disrupted. I am interested in Avast because of its long heritage of being a bold leader with its continued commitment to cutting edge technology, building a trusted brand and better serving consumers in this area of concern, for mutual benefit."

Ms. Chan Jones holds an MBA from Cornell University and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Cornell University Johnson Club of New York City. She also serves as a startup founder mentor at Founder Institute and an angel investor at Golden Seeds, an early-stage investment firm with a focus on women-led businesses.

Ms. Minick-Scokalo currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of PZ Cussons, Amer Sports Corporation and OHorizons. She is also a Non-Executive Director on the Advisory Board of Mustad Hoofcare Group, and founder and CEO of Minick-Scokalo Consulting Sarl which helps clients develop winning, strategic plans that translate to a rigorous operational roadmap.

About Avast

Avast (LSE: AVST) is the global leader in digital security products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT, West Coast Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

Contacts:

Peter Russell, Director of Investor Relations, ir@avast.com

Stephanie Kane, VP PR & Corporate Communications, mediarelations@avast.com

SOURCE Avast

Related Links

http://www.avast.com

