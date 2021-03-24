Avast Appoints Trudy Cooke as General Counsel and Company Secretary

PRAGUE, Czech Republic and LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced the appointment of Trudy Cooke to the role of General Counsel and Company Secretary, following approval by the Board. Trudy will be the principal source of legal advice to the Board and Management for the company.

Trudy has extensive experience spanning over two decades, first as a corporate lawyer and then as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer for several London-based companies in the telecommunications and financial services industries.

Trudy brings extensive international legal, strategic leadership and M&A experience. She joins Avast from her role as Group General Counsel at Inmarsat, formerly a public company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Trudy was a central member of the Executive Team, who helped take the company private in 2019, working with a group of international private equity owned investors.

At Inmarsat, Trudy looked after the Legal, Strategy, Government Affairs and Regulatory teams. Prior to Inmarsat, Trudy was a director of Terra Firma's London Board and its Chief Operating Officer. She joined Terra Firma in 2004 as part of the Legal, Tax and Structuring team, before going on to serve as its General Counsel and then Chief Operating Officer. Before Terra Firma, Trudy worked in the Private Equity team at Lovells (now Hogan Lovells).

Ondrej Vlcek, CEO, Avast, said of the appointment, "We are delighted to have Trudy join the Avast team. She is an important addition to our leadership team and her knowledge and experience will be of vital importance to our company's goals. She will play a pivotal role in helping us deliver safer online experiences to enable digital citizens around the world to be free to enjoy a private and protected online life."

Trudy Cooke said, "I'm excited to join Avast at a pivotal point in the company's growth. This is an exciting time for the company as it continues its growth as a leading global tech company. Avast has a passionate team and I'm looking forward to working with them on unlocking this potential."

About Avast:

Avast (LSE: AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy products. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Visit: www.avast.com.

