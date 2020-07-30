Avast Business Launches Small Office Protection to Deliver Complete Online Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, today announced the launch of Avast Business Small Office Protection, a solution for small businesses that provides robust, real-time cyber protection that's easy to install and cost-effective. Securing up to 10 business devices, the product is ideal for entrepreneurs and home offices.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners are increasingly aware of the risks of cyberattacks, with the U.S. Small Business Administration reporting 88 percent feeling vulnerable. However, budget, time, and IT expertise constraints often prevent them from investing in business-ready cybersecurity.

Small Office Protection by Avast Business is an all-in-one security solution for small businesses that protects all types of devices, protecting a maximum of 10 separate devices on any platform. Avast Business Small Office Protection works seamlessly with existing hardware, and includes advanced features that help prevent data breaches, fraud, financial data theft, and hacking – all while helping to boost employee productivity.

Features for PC and Mac devices include:

Ransomware Shield: Prevents ransomware and other malicious software from harming files in protected folders

Prevents ransomware and other malicious software from harming files in protected folders Email Shield: Continuously checks incoming and outgoing emails to ensure they are malware-free

Continuously checks incoming and outgoing emails to ensure they are malware-free Data Shredder : Permanently deletes confidential files that contain financial or customer data that don't need to be recovered

: Permanently deletes confidential files that contain financial or customer data that don't need to be recovered Remote Access Shield (Available on Windows only): Blocks unwanted remote connections to prevent Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) exploits, which often are abused for ransomware attacks, and brute-force attacks

Features for Android and iOS operating software include:

Wi-Fi Security : Checks the security of any Wi-Fi network, public or private, before connecting

: Checks the security of any Wi-Fi network, public or private, before connecting Password Leak: Monitors unlimited email addresses for password leaks

Monitors unlimited email addresses for password leaks Virtual Private Network (VPN): Lets the user privately browse the web

Avast Business Small Office Protection does not require expert IT skills for installation and operation. Installation is simple and quick, and no further management or maintenance is required – perfect for the time-pressured small business owner.

Vita Santrucek, General Manager, Avast Business, said: "Small business owners are aware of the need to protect their companies from cyber-threats, but find that there is simply not enough time in the day to research the innumerable products on the market. Our new product is designed to offer complete defense from cyber-threats with minimal set-up, zero maintenance, and no IT expertise required."

Avast Business Small Office Protection is currently available in English-speaking markets for $139.99 per year (10 devices covered). The product is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone operating systems. For more information on Avast Business Small Office Protection, visit: https://www.avast.com/business/products/small-office-protection

About Avast Business:

Avast Business, www.avast.com/business , part of Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in cybersecurity products with over 400 million users, provides enterprise-grade endpoint and network security solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and IT service providers. The Avast Business security portfolio makes it easy and affordable to secure, manage, and monitor complex networks. The result is superior protection that businesses can count on. Backed by Avast's immense threat detection network, which is among the largest and most advanced in the world, Avast Business uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. For more information about our managed services and cybersecurity solutions, visit www.avast.com/business.

