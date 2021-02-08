Avast joins Coalition Against Stalkerware and improves identification of stalkerware through mobile security products. Tweet this

Unfortunately, stalkerware installs increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Avast Threat Labs reports a 55.2 percent increase globally in spyware1 and stalkerware from March through December 2020, in comparison to the first two months of 2020. Analysts note that stalkerware has been accelerated further by shelter-in-place restrictions as partners now have access to each others' phones more readily when their regular movements are curtailed.

Since August 2020, Avast Mobile Security automatically provides a specific notification on the device if stalkerware is detected on their phone, distinguishing it from other malware so potential victims can be aware they may be being surveilled.

"Stalkerware has been running rampant since the start of the pandemic and it's on us as protectors of digital freedom to use our product for the greater good," said Ondrej David, head of mobile threat research. "We are proud to support the industry's initiative against this form of cybercrime, so that it is clear to a person they may be under unwanted surveillance. It is important that people know if their privacy is being invaded so they can make more informed decisions and stay safe."

The Coalition Against Stalkerware, founded in November 2019, works to combat the use of surveillance software to track a person without their knowledge or consent and offers actionable help to victims of tech abuse. The coalition allows leading security technology companies and aid organizations to exchange insights into the problem and drive educational activities.

Avast is proud to join founding members such as Electronic Frontier Foundation , Network to End Domestic Violence, Operation Safe Escape , Weisser Ring and other leading security software companies in the coalition.

"NNEDV is thrilled to see how the Coalition Against Stalkerware has grown," said Erica Olsen, Safety Net project director for the National Network to end Domestic Violence (NNEDV). "There is such power in companies and organizations coming together to collectively address an issue like this. These partnerships, between security companies and victim services, can create new approaches and policies to addressing technology abuse that truly have an impact."

If you or someone you know is the victim of tech abuse, reach out to the following sources to get help:

WomensLaw.org

WomensLaw – Cyberstalking

The U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline

National Domestic Violence Hotline : +1−800−799−7233

National VictimConnect Resource Center: +1−855−4−VICTIM

StaySafeOnline

Illinois Stalking Advocacy Center

1 Spyware refers to "software that enables a user to obtain covert information about another's computer activities by transmitting data covertly from their hard drive," while stalkerware refers to the software that enables a remote user to monitor the activities on another user's device without that user's consent in a manner that may facilitate intimate partner surveillance, harassment, abuse, stalking, and/or violence. (source: Coalition on Stalkerware https://stopstalkerware.org/what-is-stalkerware/)

