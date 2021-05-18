Avast Launches New Business Hub for Channel Partners and Businesses

PRAGUE and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, announces the official launch of Avast Business Hub, a new state-of-the-art security platform designed to streamline how Avast's channel partners, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and business customers manage their cybersecurity solutions.

With growing remote workforces, increasing number of ransomware, phishing, supply chain and BEC (business email compromise) attacks, and expanding compliance needs, the risk that end-user devices in business networks face has never been higher. Avast is introducing a modern, holistic and innovative platform – one with enhanced security, functionality, and capabilities - to tackle these fast-growing threats.

Avast Business Hub consolidates a number of critical security and availability capabilities for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). It consolidates endpoint protection, patch management, backup and recovery, and remote access and support solutions into an integrated security platform that enables organizations to easily manage and protect their devices, applications, data, and networks. The platform combines cloud-based endpoint protection and network security solutions that are easy to deploy and manage, reducing overhead and cost while delivering the most comprehensive protection.

"With technology rapidly adapting to support the extensive remote working required today, we are seeing additional cyber threats emerging. Avast Business Hub has been built to allow businesses and IT service providers to streamline the way they manage their cybersecurity solutions. This is a one-in-a-kind platform which combines all the features and services that organizations need today" said Filip Hlinka, VP of Product, Avast Business.

The new Avast Business Hub is a single agent solution for better performance and faster operations. It allows for increased usability and productivity:

Fast and easy to use: Lightning fast and modern user interface that's intuitive and easy to use for faster deployments and monitoring.

Lightning fast and modern user interface that's intuitive and easy to use for faster deployments and monitoring. Mobile interface: Responsive design that works well on tablets. Compliant with the latest accessibility standards.

Responsive design that works well on tablets. Compliant with the latest accessibility standards. Remote access and support: Incorporates Avast's free Remote Control service that allows IT admins to easily and efficiently provide remote support to their users from anywhere, instead of having to manage a separate tool for remote support.

Incorporates Avast's free Remote Control service that allows IT admins to easily and efficiently provide remote support to their users from anywhere, instead of having to manage a separate tool for remote support. Comprehensive reporting: Generate and schedule easy-to-read, detailed activity reports with the click of a button.

Generate and schedule easy-to-read, detailed activity reports with the click of a button. Multi-tenant support: Allows to easily manage multiple sites or customers and streamline the responsibilities across teams.

Avast Business Hub incorporates a centralized dashboard to monitor threats and set up alerts and notifications, and provision device and policy management tools, antivirus, patch management, and other services. Avast Business Hub also includes a Master Agent to manage, schedule and distribute updates to all endpoints in the network, and Real-time Commands, which instantly apply or can automate commands based on policy settings across devices like scans, restarts, and more. The Hub will be constantly updated and built-upon with the new features regularly.

Avast Business Hub also includes Cloud Backup, a backup and recovery solution that safeguards businesses' critical data, helps protect them from ransomware and avoid costly downtime. It ensures business continuity by protecting an unlimited number of devices with an automated backup process that is easy to deploy and manage from anywhere, with no hardware requirements. The solution possesses unlimited data retention and version history, allows to precisely define the backup criteria and schedule it as often as every hour, and has automatic encryption, which protects data during every stage of the backup and restore processes. This service is centrally managed and deployed from the Avast Business Hub and is sold as a storage-based subscription in 100GB increments.

For more information on Avast Business Hub, visit: https://www.avast.com/business/business-hub

About Avast Business:

Avast Business, www.avast.com/business, part of Avast (LSE:AVST, a FTSE 100 company), a global leader in cybersecurity and privacy products with over 435 million users, provides enterprise-grade endpoint and network security solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and IT service providers. Avast Business delivers powerful integrated security and privacy solutions to make it easy and affordable for businesses to protect complex and evolving network security layers. Backed by Avast's immense threat detection network, which is among the largest and most advanced in the world, Avast Business uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time.

Keep in touch with Avast Business:

Follow us on Twitter: @Avastbusiness

For small business security insights, visit the Avast Business blog: https://blog.avast.com/topic/business-security

Join our LinkedIn community: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/avast-for-business/

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Avast

Related Links

https://www.avast.com/

