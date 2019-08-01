Avast Launches New Router Security Service with Wind Tre

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security products, today announced the roll-out of a new router security service based on Avast Smart Life, to Wind Tre, a top Italian mobile operator and among the main operators in the fixed-line market. Following on from the market launch of the WIND FAMILY PROTECT application in December, which offers on-the-go parental control solutions for families in Italy, Wind Tre is now the first of our carrier partners worldwide to add router security to its offering for Wind brand subscribers, based on Avast's Smart Life platform, to help its subscribers protect their connected homes and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

"We are delighted that we completed the second phase of our WIND FAMILY PROTECT product roll-out, with the availability of added router security for Wind subscribers in Italy," said Peter Hobbs, VP Global Mobile Partnerships at Avast. "We share a common goal with Wind Tre in providing converged digital protection for Wind customers using the Wind Tre network, across their devices, both in the home and on-the-go. Wind already offers a mobile security solution and parental controls product based on Avast technology. The new router-based offering adds an additional level of security for Wind customers merging the protection of their home networks and connected devices through a single service. This is the first offering globally of a truly unified, centrally managed, and easy-to-use in-the-home and out-of-the-home protection solution."

"The lives of families and individuals in Italy are increasingly becoming digital, and keeping them safe shouldn't add more complexity to their lives, which is why we're offering them a fully integrated solution with WIND FAMILY PROTECT, allowing customers to protect themselves and their families at home and on-the-go," said Tommaso Vitali, B2C Marketing Director of Wind Tre. "Avast's technology perfectly fulfills our requirements in offering sophisticated security, with an easy-to-use interface for our subscribers."

Avast's router security will ensure the protection of some of the most vulnerable devices in Italian homes from digital video recorders (DVRs), to security cameras, printers, and home automation devices such as dishwashers, toasters and washing machines. The top five most vulnerable device categories in Italy are:

Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) 74.5% Network attached storage 23.5% Security cameras 13.8% Printer 5.4% Home appliances (white goods e.g. dishwasher, toaster, washing machine) 1.7%

The new router security service offers subscribers several features providing families with peace of mind, including safe browsing, IoT protection and anomaly detection.

Safe browsing: this protects consumers from phishing and malicious websites.

IoT protection: this feature will prevent any attack on users' smart devices, and allows home owners to discover the people and devices connected to their home network.

Anomaly detection: this alerts the user to any unusual behavior detected on any connected device, such as a leak of information or external sources attempting to access sensitive data, and recommends blocking this activity.

Additional functions include easy router set-up and multi-device support. There is also an option to pause the internet which restricts internet access for the whole household and can be useful to prevent children from spending too much time online or at night when they should be sleeping, or during a family event where digital distractions are not wanted.

"We don't think about it as protecting devices, but rather, protecting customers' digital lives," said Peter Hobbs. "Digital lives have converged and the protection we offer together with Wind Tre truly reflects their consumers' needs."

WIND FAMILY PROTECT and the new router security solution are available separately or together as a part of a monthly subscription.

For more information on Avast services for carriers, please visit: www.avast.com/mno

About Avast

Avast (LSE:AVST) is a global leader in digital security products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT, West Coast Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

Media Contact: PR@avast.com

SOURCE Avast

Related Links

http://www.avast.com

