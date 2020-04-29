AvaSure Expands National Reach, Service Footprint with Installation in 48th State

BELMONT, Mich., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan-based AvaSure, a leading provider of advanced audiovisual monitoring systems used to care for patients and protect caregivers, has expanded its service footprint with its latest installation in a Hawaii hospital system.

The newest installation means AvaSure's unique telehealth technology is now used in 96% of U.S. states and two provinces in Canada. The company's systems are represented in 88% of the nation's top 50 metropolitan statistical areas (MSA), 71% of the top 100 MSAs, and 58% of all MSAs, as of April 2020.

Organizations rely on AvaSure's systems to prevent patient harm, protect staff from violent patients and visitors and take pressure off vital nursing resources.

AvaSure's platform includes a range of advanced continuous remote monitoring solutions that permit one certified nursing assistant (CNA) or trained hospital staff member to monitor multiple patients simultaneously through portable visual and two-way audiovisual technology.

Most recently, AvaSure remote systems have been deployed as a COVID-19 caregiver workforce multiplier, allowing fewer staff to effectively care for multiple isolated patients. The technology allows nurses and providers to safely and remotely monitor confirmed and suspected cases, while conserving scarce personal protective equipment (PPE). In some cases, families and friends have also been able to use the system to virtually interact with loved ones being treated in isolation.

Key AvaSure advantages:

Trained hospital staff to patient monitoring ratios of 1:16, allowing decreased use of PPE and reduced exposure risks for providers

Interactive 360-degree high-quality cameras and high-fidelity two-way audio provided by hard-wired or mobile wireless units that can travel from room to room, which expands the reach and capabilities of clinical staff

A cost of under $3 per patient monitoring hour versus traditionally expensive and riskier one-to-one sitting by less trained staff

per patient monitoring hour versus traditionally expensive and riskier one-to-one sitting by less trained staff Safe, 24/7 monitoring of confirmed COVID-19 patients

With AvaSure, hospital systems work with one vendor and one platform, providing a centrally provisioned monitoring network capable of supporting and providing analytics for an entire system.

"We have hundreds of monitoring stations allowing caregivers to interact with patients via digital visual and audio," said Brad Playford, AvaSure's CEO. "Our solution dramatically decreases how often staff need to enter isolation rooms, decreasing exposure for caregivers while conserving PPE. This innovative technology has proved invaluable to hospital networks as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis."

"We are grateful to be the provider of choice for hospitals nationwide," Playford said. "It's gratifying to support hospital safety efforts and improve the experience of patients and nurses, while serving as an industry leader in the continuous care segment of telehealth."

For more information, visit www.avasure.com.

About AvaSure

AvaSure's continuous care audiovisual monitoring technology is found in hundreds of clinical environments, including the most prestigious hospitals across the United States and Canada. AvaSure telehealth products and solutions are manufactured entirely in the United States at AvaSure's headquarters in Belmont, Michigan. The company has a staff of approximately 150 full-time employees.

AvaSure is found in 14 of the U.S. News & World Report 2019-20 Best Hospitals and one-quarter of the Magnet Hospital List provided by The American Nurse Credentialing Center.

Contact:

Jessica Price

Phone: 734-837-5810

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AvaSure

Related Links

https://avasure.com

