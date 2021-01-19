AvaTrade launches unique and innovative AvaOptions WebTrader platform featuring chart-based execution

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, an award-winning CFD broker – and among the largest and most regulated in the market – is proud to expand its innovative options trading services with the launch of AvaOptions WebTrader, a desktop platform for experienced traders seeking more flexibility and control over their risk. Building on the successful AvaOptions interface, AvaOptions WebTrader replicates AvaTrade's unique options trading experience, pioneered in its AvaOptions mobile apps, for users trading via internet browsers.

"We are excited to start 2021 with the launch of AvaOptions WebTrader, offering our veteran users highly attractive pricing, efficient margining, and commission-free trading wherever they go," said Dáire Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, AvaTrade. "The WebTrader platform has been designed to have the same look and feel as our intuitive mobile app, which makes visualising and executing strategies as simple and convenient as possible for our customers."

The AvaOptions platform is unique to the online trading market with the extensive range of tools and features on offer. Users can trade FX, gold and silver, oil, indices, and, of course, options all in one account. AvaOptions also includes the popular chart pattern recognition software, Autochartist™. This allows users to stay on top of trends and signals, visualise historical market prices and market movements under different scenarios, and how a strategy will perform in each case. With just a few clicks within the platform, users can then execute trades using these signals if desired.

AvaOptions' excellent pricing is complemented by an efficient risk-based margining process that factors in the risk of all positions in each product to calculate the required margin needed to commit to a trade. For instance, if a user buys EUR/USD and a put option on EUR/USD, they can reduce their margin or even cut it to zero with the right parameters.

Traders can also fully customise the trading screen to fit their style, choose the exact exposure to match their market view, opt for any expiration date ranging from one day ("overnight") to one year, and select any strike price they wish.

Ferguson continued: "As part of AvaTrade's ongoing commitment to client success, we strongly believe in educating our users to ensure they stay safe and understand their risk exposure. This is why we have integrated a clear, user-friendly strategy guide which is available in nine languages and explains all 14 available options strategies, as well as when and how to use them."

For more information about AvaOptions, please visit https://www.avatrade.com/trading-platforms/ava-options-trading

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade is one of the world's largest, most regulated CFD brokers. Regulated in seven jurisdictions and offering clients around-the-clock support and services in over 20 languages, the multi-award-winning organisation prides itself on its dedication to helping users to trade with confidence – regardless of their level or background. AvaTrade provides access to ultra-low spreads on over 1,000 trading instruments – including AvaOptions, Metatrader 4/5 and its latest risk management tool, AvaProtect – through both its cutting-edge web trader and mobile app, AvaTradeGO, providing its client base of more than 300,000 traders in 150 countries with a diverse range of trading options, catering to a broad variety of needs and appetites. Recently awarded No.1 Broker by The European, Best Affiliate Programme by International Investor and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform App by Global Forex Awards, AvaTrade is an industry pioneer committed to creating a fair, enhanced user experience for retail clients.

For further information please visit www.avatrade.com

