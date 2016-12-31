Avcorp announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Corporation", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.

2018 Highlights

Key financial results include:

Second quarter 2018 operating loss was reduced by $8,595,000 , in comparison to the same quarter in 2017, primarily as a result of increased revenues, consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness; after the benefit of amortization to income of unfavourable contracts liability and onerous contracts provisions have been removed.

, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017, primarily as a result of increased revenues, consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness; after the benefit of amortization to income of unfavourable contracts liability and onerous contracts provisions have been removed. On a year-to-date basis, 2018 cash flows used in operating activities were reduced by $10,737,000 , over the same period in 2017.

, over the same period in 2017. On March 28, 2018 , the Company signed a loan agreement to expand the current agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank, supported by a major and material customer, to access an additional USD$10 million operating line of credit.

, the Company signed a loan agreement to expand the current agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank, supported by a major and material customer, to access an additional operating line of credit. On April 19, 2018 Avcorp's Board appointed Amandeep Kaler , formerly the General Manager of Avcorp's Delta operations, as the new CEO of Avcorp Group.

Avcorp's Board appointed , formerly the General Manager of Avcorp's operations, as the new CEO of Avcorp Group. Avcorp is a member of Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster ("CDTS") which was awarded funding under the Federal Government's Innovation Supercluster Initiative ("ISI").

Digital Technology Supercluster ("CDTS") which was awarded funding under the Federal Government's Innovation Supercluster Initiative ("ISI"). In Comtek's continuing effort to reduce airline operator's key metric of turnaround time for repaired aircraft components, while still providing premium quality, Comtek has embarked on deploying a forward base of operations located in the United Kingdom . Doors open in the third quarter and will initially provide much needed support for the growing Q400 fleet in Europe .

Review of 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

For the quarter ending June 30, 2018, the Avcorp Group recorded income from operations totaling $286,000 from $43,292,000 revenue, as compared to $11,170,000 operating losses from $36,686,000 revenue for the same quarter in the previous year. Increased sales and continued consolidation of operating costs have resulted in reduced current quarter operating losses, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017. It should be noted that second quarter 2018 operating losses benefited by $4,660,000 income from amortization of an unfavourable contract liability and onerous contracts provision into income (June 30, 2017: $1,799,000).

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, cash flows from operating activities, excluding the impact of changes in non-cash working capital, utilized $1,095,000 of cash as compared with utilization of $12,085,000 of cash during the quarter ended June 30, 2017; a significant improvement, primarily attributable to a reduction in operating losses during 2018 in comparison to 2017. Changes in non-cash working capital during the current year provided $1,994,000 as compared to the previous quarter during which non-cash working capital utilized $10,097,000; primarily as a result of prepayments made by a customer on future program deliveries.

As at June 30, 2018, the Company had $6,869,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2017: $5,212,000) and had utilized $82,858,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2017: $61,283,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $83,921,000 as at June 30, 2018 which has increased from the December 31, 2017 $63,613,000 deficit. Working capital surplus/deficit is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The Company's accounts receivable and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $27,415,000 surplus as at June 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: $37,889,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at June 30, 2018 is $165,904,000 (December 31, 2017: $157,185,000).

The Company's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarter ended June 30, 2018 can be found at www.avcorp.com or at www.sedar.com.

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 700 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non‑historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash $6,869 $5,212 Accounts receivable 28,301 18,942 Contract assets 17,705 - Inventories 27,680 42,781 Prepayments and other assets 3,388 4,390 83,943 71,325 Non-current assets Prepaid rent 146 146 Development costs 9,273 8,623 Property, plant and equipment 29,228 29,318 Intangibles 3,743 3,864 Total assets 126,333 113,276 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 82,858 61,283 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28,566 23,834 Current portion of term debt 1,394 1,285 Customer advance 5,368 7,227 Deferred program revenues 23,524 17,131 Unfavourable contracts liability 17,575 16,881 Onerous contract provision 8,579 7,297 167,864 134,938 Non-current liabilities Deferred gain and lease inducement 27 100 Term debt 2,180 1,885 Deferred program revenues - 110 Unfavourable contracts liability 24,097 27,579 Onerous contract provision 1,891 6,069 196,059 170,681 (Deficiency) Equity Capital stock 82,905 82,905 Contributed surplus 7,531 6,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,742 9,896 Accumulated deficit (165,904) (157,185) (69,726) (57,405) Total liabilities and (deficiency) equity 126,333 113,276

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended



June 30 Six months ended



June 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $43,292 $36,686 $86,568 $75,254 Cost of sales 37,650 42,471 80,153 83,931 Gross profit (loss) 5,642 (5,785) 6,415 (8,677) Administrative and general expenses 5,211 5,317 10,446 10,972 Office equipment depreciation 145 68 289 138 Operating income (loss) 286 (11,170) (4,320) (19,787) Finance costs – net 1,347 654 2,383 1,430 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (100) 688 (141) 1,393 Net loss on sale of equipment - - - 15 Loss before income tax (961) (12,512) (6,562) (22,625) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss for the period (961) (12,512) (6,562) (22,625) Other comprehensive (loss) income (1,775) 1,962 (4,154) 2,630 Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the period (2,736) (10,550) (10,716) (19,995) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per common share 0.00 (0.04) (0.02) (0.07) Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 337,405 307,141 337,405 307,141

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows (used in) from operating activities Net loss for the period $(961) $(12,512) $(6,562) $(22,625) Adjustment for items not affecting cash: Interest expense 1,347 593 2,383 838 Depreciation 1,093 1,015 2,186 2,029 Development cost amortization 319 495 1,550 892 Intangible assets amortization 337 343 667 674 Non-cash financing cost accretion 3 52 5 588 Provision for unfavourable contracts (2,896) (1,799) (4,861) (4,434) Provision for onerous contracts (1,764) - (3,380) - Provision for obsolete inventory (37) - 1,162 85 Stock based compensation 456 181 552 397 Unrealized foreign exchange 1,045 (407) 704 (183) Other items (37) (46) (73) (49) Cash flows (used in) operating activities before changes in non‑cash working capital (1,095) (12,085) (5,667) (21,788) Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (124) (1,331) (6,854) 2,583 Contract assets (1,617) - (3,437) - Inventories (2,339) (3,770) (1,909) (1,144) Prepayments and other assets (211) 1,467 (569) 1,113 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,265 (12,487) 3,174 (6,384) Customer advance payable (1,281) (1,003) (2,158) (2,208) Deferred program revenues 6,301 7,027 5,599 5,270 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 899 (22,182) (11,821) (22,558) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities Proceeds from consideration receivable - 12,378 - 12,378 Proceeds from sale of equipment - - - 20 Purchase of equipment (341) (246) (831) (681) Addition of developed software (151) (147) (371) (537) Payments relating to development costs and tooling (1,149) (1,309) (2,200) (1,972) Net cash (used in) from investing activities (1,641) 10,676 (3,402) 9,208 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Increase in bank indebtedness 6,561 10,145 17,961 10,665 Payment of interest (665) (448) (1,163) (573) Proceeds from term debt - - 198 1,213 Repayment of term debt (55) (1,254) (153) (1,293) Net cash from financing activities 5,841 8,443 16,843 10,012 Net increase (decrease) in cash 5,099 (3,063) 1,620 (3,338) Net foreign exchange difference (543) 2,193 37 2,728 Cash - Beginning of the period 2,313 4,220 5,212 3,960 Cash - End of the period 6,869 3,350 6,869 3,350

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Capital Stock Number of Shares Amount Contributed Surplus Accumulated Deficit Accumulated



Other



Comprehensive Income Total Deficiency Balance at December 31, 2016 307,141,184 80,302 6,744 (98,647) 4,718 (6,883) Stock-based compensation expense - - 395 - - 395 Cancellation of issued stock options - - 2 - - 2 Unrealized currency gain on translation for the period - - - - 2,630 2,630 Net loss for the period - - - (22,625) - (22,625) Balance June 30, 2017 307,141,184 80,302 7,141 (121,272) 7,348 (26,481) Restated balance at January 1, 20181 337,404,502 82,905 6,979 (159,342) 9,896 (59,562) Stock-based compensation expense - - 112 - - 112 Cancellation of issued stock options - - 440 - - 440 Unrealized currency gain on translation for the period - - - - (4,154) (4,154) Net loss for the year - - - (6,562) - (6,562) Balance June 30, 2018 337,404,502 82,905 7,531 (165,904) 5,742 (69,726)

1. The Company has initially applied IFRS 15 using the retrospective with cumulative effect method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.

