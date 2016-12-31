Avcorp announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Corporation", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.
2018 Highlights
Key financial results include:
- Second quarter 2018 operating loss was reduced by $8,595,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017, primarily as a result of increased revenues, consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness; after the benefit of amortization to income of unfavourable contracts liability and onerous contracts provisions have been removed.
- On a year-to-date basis, 2018 cash flows used in operating activities were reduced by $10,737,000, over the same period in 2017.
- On March 28, 2018, the Company signed a loan agreement to expand the current agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank, supported by a major and material customer, to access an additional USD$10 million operating line of credit.
- On April 19, 2018 Avcorp's Board appointed Amandeep Kaler, formerly the General Manager of Avcorp's Delta operations, as the new CEO of Avcorp Group.
- Avcorp is a member of Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster ("CDTS") which was awarded funding under the Federal Government's Innovation Supercluster Initiative ("ISI").
- In Comtek's continuing effort to reduce airline operator's key metric of turnaround time for repaired aircraft components, while still providing premium quality, Comtek has embarked on deploying a forward base of operations located in the United Kingdom. Doors open in the third quarter and will initially provide much needed support for the growing Q400 fleet in Europe.
Review of 2018 First Quarter Financial Results
For the quarter ending June 30, 2018, the Avcorp Group recorded income from operations totaling $286,000 from $43,292,000 revenue, as compared to $11,170,000 operating losses from $36,686,000 revenue for the same quarter in the previous year. Increased sales and continued consolidation of operating costs have resulted in reduced current quarter operating losses, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017. It should be noted that second quarter 2018 operating losses benefited by $4,660,000 income from amortization of an unfavourable contract liability and onerous contracts provision into income (June 30, 2017: $1,799,000).
During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, cash flows from operating activities, excluding the impact of changes in non-cash working capital, utilized $1,095,000 of cash as compared with utilization of $12,085,000 of cash during the quarter ended June 30, 2017; a significant improvement, primarily attributable to a reduction in operating losses during 2018 in comparison to 2017. Changes in non-cash working capital during the current year provided $1,994,000 as compared to the previous quarter during which non-cash working capital utilized $10,097,000; primarily as a result of prepayments made by a customer on future program deliveries.
As at June 30, 2018, the Company had $6,869,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2017: $5,212,000) and had utilized $82,858,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2017: $61,283,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $83,921,000 as at June 30, 2018 which has increased from the December 31, 2017 $63,613,000 deficit. Working capital surplus/deficit is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The Company's accounts receivable and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $27,415,000 surplus as at June 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: $37,889,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at June 30, 2018 is $165,904,000 (December 31, 2017: $157,185,000).
The Company's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarter ended June 30, 2018 can be found at www.avcorp.com or at www.sedar.com.
About Avcorp
The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 700 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.
Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).
Forward-Looking Statements
This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).
Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non‑historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
June 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$6,869
|
$5,212
|
Accounts receivable
|
28,301
|
18,942
|
Contract assets
|
17,705
|
-
|
Inventories
|
27,680
|
42,781
|
Prepayments and other assets
|
3,388
|
4,390
|
83,943
|
71,325
|
Non-current assets
|
Prepaid rent
|
146
|
146
|
Development costs
|
9,273
|
8,623
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
29,228
|
29,318
|
Intangibles
|
3,743
|
3,864
|
Total assets
|
126,333
|
113,276
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank indebtedness
|
82,858
|
61,283
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
28,566
|
23,834
|
Current portion of term debt
|
1,394
|
1,285
|
Customer advance
|
5,368
|
7,227
|
Deferred program revenues
|
23,524
|
17,131
|
Unfavourable contracts liability
|
17,575
|
16,881
|
Onerous contract provision
|
8,579
|
7,297
|
167,864
|
134,938
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Deferred gain and lease inducement
|
27
|
100
|
Term debt
|
2,180
|
1,885
|
Deferred program revenues
|
-
|
110
|
Unfavourable contracts liability
|
24,097
|
27,579
|
Onerous contract provision
|
1,891
|
6,069
|
196,059
|
170,681
|
(Deficiency) Equity
|
Capital stock
|
82,905
|
82,905
|
Contributed surplus
|
7,531
|
6,979
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
5,742
|
9,896
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(165,904)
|
(157,185)
|
(69,726)
|
(57,405)
|
Total liabilities and (deficiency) equity
|
126,333
|
113,276
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
$43,292
|
$36,686
|
$86,568
|
$75,254
|
Cost of sales
|
37,650
|
42,471
|
80,153
|
83,931
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
5,642
|
(5,785)
|
6,415
|
(8,677)
|
Administrative and general expenses
|
5,211
|
5,317
|
10,446
|
10,972
|
Office equipment depreciation
|
145
|
68
|
289
|
138
|
Operating income (loss)
|
286
|
(11,170)
|
(4,320)
|
(19,787)
|
Finance costs – net
|
1,347
|
654
|
2,383
|
1,430
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(100)
|
688
|
(141)
|
1,393
|
Net loss on sale of equipment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Loss before income tax
|
(961)
|
(12,512)
|
(6,562)
|
(22,625)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net loss for the period
|
(961)
|
(12,512)
|
(6,562)
|
(22,625)
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(1,775)
|
1,962
|
(4,154)
|
2,630
|
Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the period
|
(2,736)
|
(10,550)
|
(10,716)
|
(19,995)
|
Loss per share:
|
Basic and diluted loss per common share
|
0.00
|
(0.04)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.07)
|
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
|
337,405
|
307,141
|
337,405
|
307,141
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended
June 30
|
Six months ended
June 30
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows (used in) from operating activities
|
Net loss for the period
|
$(961)
|
$(12,512)
|
$(6,562)
|
$(22,625)
|
Adjustment for items not affecting cash:
|
Interest expense
|
1,347
|
593
|
2,383
|
838
|
Depreciation
|
1,093
|
1,015
|
2,186
|
2,029
|
Development cost amortization
|
319
|
495
|
1,550
|
892
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
337
|
343
|
667
|
674
|
Non-cash financing cost accretion
|
3
|
52
|
5
|
588
|
Provision for unfavourable contracts
|
(2,896)
|
(1,799)
|
(4,861)
|
(4,434)
|
Provision for onerous contracts
|
(1,764)
|
-
|
(3,380)
|
-
|
Provision for obsolete inventory
|
(37)
|
-
|
1,162
|
85
|
Stock based compensation
|
456
|
181
|
552
|
397
|
Unrealized foreign exchange
|
1,045
|
(407)
|
704
|
(183)
|
Other items
|
(37)
|
(46)
|
(73)
|
(49)
|
Cash flows (used in) operating activities before changes in non‑cash working capital
|
(1,095)
|
(12,085)
|
(5,667)
|
(21,788)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
(124)
|
(1,331)
|
(6,854)
|
2,583
|
Contract assets
|
(1,617)
|
-
|
(3,437)
|
-
|
Inventories
|
(2,339)
|
(3,770)
|
(1,909)
|
(1,144)
|
Prepayments and other assets
|
(211)
|
1,467
|
(569)
|
1,113
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
1,265
|
(12,487)
|
3,174
|
(6,384)
|
Customer advance payable
|
(1,281)
|
(1,003)
|
(2,158)
|
(2,208)
|
Deferred program revenues
|
6,301
|
7,027
|
5,599
|
5,270
|
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|
899
|
(22,182)
|
(11,821)
|
(22,558)
|
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities
|
Proceeds from consideration receivable
|
-
|
12,378
|
-
|
12,378
|
Proceeds from sale of equipment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Purchase of equipment
|
(341)
|
(246)
|
(831)
|
(681)
|
Addition of developed software
|
(151)
|
(147)
|
(371)
|
(537)
|
Payments relating to development costs and tooling
|
(1,149)
|
(1,309)
|
(2,200)
|
(1,972)
|
Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|
(1,641)
|
10,676
|
(3,402)
|
9,208
|
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
Increase in bank indebtedness
|
6,561
|
10,145
|
17,961
|
10,665
|
Payment of interest
|
(665)
|
(448)
|
(1,163)
|
(573)
|
Proceeds from term debt
|
-
|
-
|
198
|
1,213
|
Repayment of term debt
|
(55)
|
(1,254)
|
(153)
|
(1,293)
|
Net cash from financing activities
|
5,841
|
8,443
|
16,843
|
10,012
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
5,099
|
(3,063)
|
1,620
|
(3,338)
|
Net foreign exchange difference
|
(543)
|
2,193
|
37
|
2,728
|
Cash - Beginning of the period
|
2,313
|
4,220
|
5,212
|
3,960
|
Cash - End of the period
|
6,869
|
3,350
|
6,869
|
3,350
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
|
Capital Stock
|
Number of Shares
|
Amount
|
Contributed Surplus
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
Accumulated
|
Total Deficiency
|
Balance at December 31, 2016
|
307,141,184
|
80,302
|
6,744
|
(98,647)
|
4,718
|
(6,883)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
-
|
-
|
395
|
-
|
-
|
395
|
Cancellation of issued stock options
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Unrealized currency gain on translation for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,630
|
2,630
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(22,625)
|
-
|
(22,625)
|
Balance June 30, 2017
|
307,141,184
|
80,302
|
7,141
|
(121,272)
|
7,348
|
(26,481)
|
Restated balance at January 1, 20181
|
337,404,502
|
82,905
|
6,979
|
(159,342)
|
9,896
|
(59,562)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
-
|
-
|
112
|
Cancellation of issued stock options
|
-
|
-
|
440
|
-
|
-
|
440
|
Unrealized currency gain on translation for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,154)
|
(4,154)
|
Net loss for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,562)
|
-
|
(6,562)
|
Balance June 30, 2018
|
337,404,502
|
82,905
|
7,531
|
(165,904)
|
5,742
|
(69,726)
|
1.
|
The Company has initially applied IFRS 15 using the retrospective with cumulative effect method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.
