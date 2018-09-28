Avcorp announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Corporation", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.

2018 Highlights

Key financial results include:

Third quarter 2018 operating loss was reduced by $4,100,000 , in comparison to the same quarter in 2017, primarily as a result of increased revenues, consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness; after the benefit of amortization to income of unfavourable contracts liability and onerous contracts provisions, and the income impact of a claim settlement and termination of contract, have been removed.

, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017, primarily as a result of increased revenues, consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness; after the benefit of amortization to income of unfavourable contracts liability and onerous contracts provisions, and the income impact of a claim settlement and termination of contract, have been removed. During the third quarter 2018 production of a certain unfavourable contract was terminated after the customer stopped issuing purchase orders to the Company and redirected production requirements to another supplier, giving rise to the full amortization of the unfavourable contracts liability and related onerous contract provision into income. This has been recorded in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income as a Termination of Contract in the amount of $40,758,000 .

. On August 20, 2018 , the Company entered into a settlement agreement with a customer, in the amount of $2,219,000 , which provided the Company a Net Claim Settlement in satisfaction of existing and potential claims, causes of action, and disputes between the Company and its customer.

, the Company entered into a settlement agreement with a customer, in the amount of , which provided the Company a Net Claim Settlement in satisfaction of existing and potential claims, causes of action, and disputes between the Company and its customer. On a year-to-date basis, negative 2018 cash flows used in operating activities were reduced by $15,906,000 , over the same period in 2017.

, over the same period in 2017. On March 28, 2018 , the Company signed a loan agreement to expand the current agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank, supported by a major and material customer, to access an additional USD$10 million operating line of credit.

, the Company signed a loan agreement to expand the current agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank, supported by a major and material customer, to access an additional operating line of credit. On August 24, 2018 , the Company signed a non-revolving term loan agreement with Panta in the principal amount of USD$3,500,000 .

Review of 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results

For the quarter ending September 30, 2018, the Avcorp Group recorded income from operations totaling $41,070,000 from $44,862,000 revenue, as compared to $6,644,000 operating losses from $36,267,000 revenue for the same quarter in the previous year. It should be noted that third quarter 2018 operating income benefited by $3,330,000 income from amortization of an unfavourable contract liability and onerous contracts provision into income (September 30, 2017: $2,693,000). During the third quarter 2018 production of a certain unfavourable contract was terminated after the customer stopped issuing purchase orders to the Company and redirected production requirements to another supplier, giving rise to the full amortization of the unfavourable contracts liability and related onerous contract provision into income. This has been recorded in Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income as a Termination of Contract in the amount of $40,758,000. On August 20, 2018, the Company entered into a settlement agreement with a customer, in the amount of $2,219,000, which provided the Company a net settlement in satisfaction of existing and potential claims, causes of action, and disputes between the Company and its customer. Increased sales and continued consolidation of operating costs have resulted in reduced current quarter operating losses, in comparison to the same quarter in 2017 after the benefit of amortization to income of unfavourable contracts liability and onerous contracts provisions, and the income impact of a claim settlement and termination of contract, have been removed.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2018, cash flows from operating activities, excluding the impact of changes in non-cash working capital, utilized $3,490,000 of cash as compared with utilization of $8,114,000 of cash during the quarter ended September 30, 2017; a significant improvement, primarily attributable to a reduction in operating losses during 2018 in comparison to 2017. Changes in non-cash working capital during the current quarter utilized $3,693,000 as compared to the same quarter previous year during which non-cash working capital utilized $4,238,000; primarily as a result of prepayments made by a customer on future program deliveries.

As at September 30, 2018, the Company had $2,923,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2017: $5,212,000) and had utilized $81,454,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2017: $61,283,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $58,480,000 as at September 30, 2018 which has decreased from the December 31, 2017 $63,038,000 deficit. Working capital surplus/deficit is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. However, the Company's accounts receivable, contract assets, and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $39,689,000 surplus as at September 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: $38,464,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at September 30, 2018 is $125,670,000 (December 31, 2017: $157,185,000).

The Company's complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarter ended September 30, 2018 can be found at www.avcorp.com or at www.sedar.com.

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 700 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVP).

AMANDEEP KALER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AVCORP GROUP

Forward-Looking Statements

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non‑historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $2,923 $5,212 Accounts receivable 26,821 18,942 Claim settlement receivable 2,396 - Contract assets 16,601 - Inventories 25,112 42,781 Prepayments and other assets 5,487 4,390

79,340 71,325 Non-current assets



Prepaid rent and security 146 146 Development costs 10,634 8,623 Property, plant and equipment 28,329 29,318 Intangibles 3,342 3,864 Total assets 121,791 113,276





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 81,454 61,283 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28,845 23,259 Current portion of term debt 164 1,285 Customer advance 6,061 7,227 Deferred program revenues 15,972 17,131 Unfavourable contracts liability - 16,881 Onerous contract provision 5,324 7,297

137,820 134,363 Non-current liabilities



Guarantee fee 2,217 575 Deferred gain and lease inducement - 100 Term debt 7,651 1,885 Deferred program revenues - 110 Unfavourable contracts liability - 27,579 Onerous contract provision 285 6,069

147,973 170,681 (Deficiency) Equity



Capital stock 86,219 82,905 Contributed surplus 6,397 6,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,872 9,896 Accumulated deficit (125,670) (157,185)

(26,182) (57,405) Total liabilities and (deficiency) equity 121,791 113,276

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $44,862 $36,267 $131,430 $111,521









Cost of sales 39,361 38,244 119,514 122,175









Gross profit (loss) 5,501 (1,977) 11,916 (10,654)









Administrative and general expenses 7,259 4,589 17,705 15,561 Office equipment depreciation 149 78 438 216 Net termination of contract (40,758) - (40,758) - Net claim settlement (2,219) - (2,219) -









Operating income (loss) 41,070 (6,644) 36,750 (26,431)









Finance costs – net 1,585 664 3,968 2,094 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (749) 1,136 (890) 2,529 Net loss on sale of equipment - - - 15









Income (loss) before income tax 40,234 (8,444) 33,672 (31,069)









Income tax expense - - - -









Income (loss) for the period 40,234 (8,444) 33,672 (31,069)









Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,130 2,088 (3,024) 4,718









Net income (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) for

the period 41,364 (6,356) 30,648 (26,351)









Income (loss) per share:

















Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share 0.12 (0.03) 0.10 (0.10)









Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 339,408 320,036 338,080 311,487

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows (used in) operating activities







Net loss for the period $40,234 $(8,444) $33,672 $(31,069) Adjustment for items not affecting cash:







Interest expense 1,583 664 3,961 1,506 Depreciation 1,171 980 3,357 3,009 Development cost amortization 332 235 1,881 1,127 Intangible assets amortization 341 306 1,008 980 Non-cash financing cost accretion 2 - 7 588 Loss on disposal of equipment - - - 15 Provision for unfavourable contracts (1,334) (2,693) (6,195) (7,127) Provision for onerous contracts (1,996) - (5,376) - Provision for obsolete inventory 343 (366) 1,505 (281) Stock based compensation 29 178 580 575 Net termination of contract (40,758) - (40,758) - Net claim settlement (2,219) - (2,219) - Unrealized foreign exchange (1,193) 1,058 (489) 875 Other items (25) (32) (91) (100) Cash flows (used in) operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital (3,490) (8,114) (9,157) (29,902) Changes in non-cash working capital







Accounts receivable 775 1,021 (6,079) 3,604 Contract assets 990 - (2,446) - Inventories 2,071 (3,808) 162 (4,952) Prepayments and other assets (1,464) (1,783) (2,034) (670) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,001 418 5,175 (5,966) Customer advance payable (502) (961) (2,660) (3,169) Deferred program revenues (7,564) 875 (1,965) 6,145









Net cash (used in) operating activities (7,183) (12,352) (19,004) (34,910)









Cash flows (used in) from investing activities







Proceeds from consideration receivable - - - 12,378 Proceeds from sale of equipment - - - 20 Purchase of equipment (632) (463) (1,463) (1,144) Addition of developed software - (485) (371) (1,022) Payments relating to development costs and tooling (1,692) (1,053) (3,892) (3,025)









Net cash (used in) from investing activities (2,324) (2,001) (5,726) 7,207









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities







Increase in bank indebtedness - 24,485 17,961 35,150 Payment of interest (847) (60) (2,010) (633) Proceeds from term debt 5,466 260 5,664 1,473 Exercise of warrants 938 - 938 - Repayment of term debt (58) (3,668) (211) (4,961)









Net cash from financing activities 5,499 21,017 22,342 31,029









Net (decrease) increase in cash (4,008) 6,664 (2,388) 3,326









Net foreign exchange difference 62 (2,504) 99 224









Cash - Beginning of the period 6,869 3,350 5,212 3,960









Cash - End of the period 2,923 7,510 2,923 7,510

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Capital Stock









Number of

Shares Amount Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Total

Deficiency













Balance at December 31, 2016 307,141,184 80,302 6,744 (98,647) 4,718 (6,883)













Issue of common shares 30,263,318 2,118 - - - 2,118













Stock-based compensation expense - - 573 - - 573













Cancellation of issued stock options - - 2 - - 2













Unrealized currency gain on translation

for the period - - - - 4,718 4,718













Net loss for the period - - - (31,069) - (31,069)













Balance September 30, 2017 337,404,502 82,420 7,319 (129,716) 9,436 (30,541)













Restated balance at December 31,

20171 337,404,502 82,905 6,979 (159,342) 9,896 (59,562)













Issue of common shares 30,714,118 2,152 - - - 2,152













Stock-based compensation expense - - 140 - - 140













Cancellation of issued stock options - - 440 - - 440













Transfer to share capital on exercise of

stock options - 1,162 (1,162) - - -













Unrealized currency gain on translation

for the period - - - - (3,024) (3,024)













Net income for the year - - - 33,672 - 33,672













Balance September 30, 2018 368,118,620 86,219 6,397 (125,670) 6,872 (26,182)















1. The Company has initially applied IFRS 15 using the retrospective with cumulative effect method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.

SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avcorp.com

