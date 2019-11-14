Avcorp announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
Nov 14, 2019, 19:10 ET
VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.
2019 Highlights
Key financial results include:
- Third quarter 2019 revenue was $37,437,000 compared to $44,862,000 in the same quarter in 2018. The third quarter revenue was lower by $6,091,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2018; after the benefit of amortization of the unfavourable contract liability is removed.
- Third quarter 2019 operating loss was higher by $335,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2018; after the benefit of amortization of unfavourable contracts liability, onerous contracts provisions, net contract modification and the net claims impact have been removed. This was mainly due to the lower deliveries caused by Boeing 737 MAX grounding, labour disruption and new program start-up costs at the Delta facility offset by the consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness.
- On September 25, 2019 the Company reached a new labour agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (Lodge 250) (the "Union") at its Delta, British Columbia facility. The six year labour agreement was ratified by the Union and will expire on March 31, 2025 bringing the company long term stability.
- Third quarter 2019 cash flows used in operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital, increased by $276,000, relative to the same quarter in 2018.
- During the second quarter of 2019, the Company received all required approvals from Boeing for the 737 MAX spoiler program; subsequently, on July 5, 2019 the Company successfully shipped the first shipset. Production ramp up to support full contractual requirements is underway.
- On January 25, 2019, the Company entered into a net claim settlement agreement with HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., SGL Carbon, LLC, and SGL Carbon SE (the "SGL parties") and a customer, which provided the Company a settlement in satisfaction of existing and potential claims, causes of action, disputes and other business matters related to the acquisition from the SGL parties. The net claim settlement resulted in a gain of $19,744,000.
- The Company is in discussions with a Canadian Chartered bank to extend the existing revolving loan facility which matures on June 30, 2020.
- In Comtek's continuing effort to reduce airline operator's key metric of turnaround time for repaired aircraft components, while still providing premium quality, Comtek has embarked on deploying a forward base of operations located in the United Kingdom. EASA certification has now been granted and the team is actively engaged on its' first repair orders, providing much needed support for the growing Q400 fleet in Europe.
Review of 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Avcorp Group recorded losses from operations totaling $5,164,000 from $37,437,000 revenue, as compared to $41,782,000 operating income from $44,862,000 revenue for the previous years' quarter. It should be noted that 2019 operating loss benefited by $408,000 income from amortization of onerous contracts provision (September 30, 2018: $3,330,000 amortization of unfavourable contract liability and onerous contract liability). The third quarter ended 2018 also benefited from the net contract modification for an unfavourable contract in the amount of $41,470,000 and a net claim settlement of $2,219,000. The current operating loss was higher by $335,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2018 after these benefits have been removed.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, cash utilization from operating activities, excluding the impact of changes in non‑cash working capital, were $3,766,000 of cash as compared with utilization of $3,490,000 of cash during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
As at September 30, 2019, the Company had $9,668,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2018: $2,051,000) and had utilized $81,026,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2018: $85,840,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $73,760,000 as at September 30, 2019 which has decreased from the December 31, 2018 $71,503,000 deficit. Working capital surplus/deficit is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The Company's accounts receivable, contract assets, and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $13,417,000 surplus as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018: $22,000,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at September 30, 2019 is $131,348,000 (December 31, 2018: $132,878,000).
About Avcorp
The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 700 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.
Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).
AMANDEEP KALER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AVCORP GROUP
Contact: Amandeep Kaler, Investor Relations Contact / 604-582-6677 Ext 2534
Forward-Looking Statements
This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).
Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non‑historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$9,668
|
$2,051
|
Accounts receivable
|
19,881
|
23,442
|
Contract assets
|
24,143
|
24,762
|
Inventories
|
12,360
|
15,601
|
Prepayments and other assets
|
4,668
|
6,076
|
70,720
|
71,932
|
Non-current assets
|
Prepaid rent and security
|
-
|
146
|
Development costs
|
13,580
|
11,755
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
45,561
|
28,416
|
Intangibles
|
5,866
|
3,137
|
Investment in AVS-SYS
|
662
|
682
|
Total assets
|
136,389
|
116,068
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank indebtedness
|
81,026
|
85,840
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
42,967
|
41,805
|
Guarantee Fee
|
4,676
|
-
|
Current portion of term debt
|
7,948
|
5,510
|
Customer advance
|
6,148
|
6,334
|
Contract liability
|
1,304
|
2,137
|
Onerous contract provision
|
411
|
1,809
|
144,480
|
143,435
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Guarantee fee
|
-
|
2,994
|
Term debt
|
22,018
|
2,800
|
Contract liability
|
3,403
|
2,862
|
Onerous contract provision
|
-
|
121
|
169,901
|
152,212
|
(Deficiency) Equity
|
Capital stock
|
86,219
|
86,219
|
Contributed surplus
|
5,428
|
5,370
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
6,189
|
5,145
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(131,348)
|
(132,878)
|
(33,512)
|
(36,144)
|
Total liabilities and deficiency
|
136,389
|
116,068
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)
|
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
$37,437
|
$44,862
|
$126,461
|
$131,430
|
Cost of sales
|
36,843
|
39,361
|
120,728
|
119,514
|
Gross profit
|
594
|
5,501
|
5,733
|
11,916
|
Administrative and general expenses
|
5,568
|
7,259
|
16,119
|
17,705
|
Office equipment depreciation
|
190
|
149
|
579
|
438
|
Net contract modification
|
-
|
(41,470)
|
-
|
(41,470)
|
Net claims settlement
|
-
|
(2,219)
|
(17,955)
|
(2,219)
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(5,164)
|
41,782
|
6,990
|
37,462
|
Finance costs – net
|
2,140
|
1,585
|
5,937
|
3,968
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
171
|
(37)
|
(588)
|
(178)
|
Net loss on sale of equipment
|
36
|
-
|
111
|
-
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(7,511)
|
40,234
|
1,530
|
33,672
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(Loss) income for the period
|
(7,511)
|
40,234
|
1,530
|
33,672
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(349)
|
1,130
|
1,046
|
(3,024)
|
Net (loss) income and total comprehensive (loss) income
for the period
|
(7,860)
|
41,364
|
2,576
|
30,648
|
(Loss) income per share:
|
Basic (loss) income per common share
|
(0.02)
|
0.12
|
0.00
|
0.10
|
Diluted (loss) income per common share
|
(0.02)
|
0.12
|
0.00
|
0.10
|
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
|
368,118
|
339,408
|
368,118
|
338,080
|
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
|
368,118
|
339,408
|
369,308
|
338,080
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|
Net (loss) income for the period
|
$(7,511)
|
$40,234
|
$1,530
|
$33,672
|
Adjustment for items not affecting cash:
|
Interest expense
|
2,137
|
1,583
|
5,928
|
3,961
|
Depreciation
|
1,891
|
1,171
|
5,716
|
3,357
|
Development cost amortization
|
279
|
332
|
1,183
|
1,881
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
295
|
341
|
890
|
1,008
|
Non-cash financing cost accretion
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
7
|
Provision for unfavourable contracts
|
-
|
(1,334)
|
-
|
(6,195)
|
Provision for onerous contracts
|
(408)
|
(1,996)
|
(1,510)
|
(5,376)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
-
|
-
|
(555)
|
-
|
Provision for obsolete inventory
|
(535)
|
343
|
(1,508)
|
1,505
|
Stock based compensation
|
17
|
29
|
58
|
580
|
Net contract modification
|
-
|
(41,470)
|
-
|
(41,470)
|
Net claim settlement
|
8
|
(2,219)
|
(1,512)
|
(2,219)
|
Loss on disposal of equipment
|
36
|
-
|
111
|
-
|
Unrealized foreign exchange
|
22
|
(481)
|
(730)
|
223
|
Other items
|
-
|
(25)
|
-
|
(91)
|
Cash flows (used in) from operating activities before changes in non-
cash working capital
|
(3,766)
|
(3,490)
|
9,610
|
(9,157)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital
|
Accounts receivable
|
9,577
|
775
|
8,247
|
6,079
|
Contract assets
|
(2,242)
|
990
|
440
|
(2,447)
|
Inventories
|
21
|
2,071
|
4,498
|
162
|
Prepayments and other assets
|
359
|
(1,464)
|
2,203
|
(2,033)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
1,908
|
2,001
|
(1,889)
|
5,175
|
Customer advance payable
|
257
|
(502)
|
-
|
(2,660)
|
Contract liability
|
87
|
(7,564)
|
(4,391)
|
(1,965)
|
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|
6,201
|
(7,183)
|
18,718
|
(19,004)
|
Cash flows (used in) investing activities
|
Purchase of equipment
|
(406)
|
(632)
|
(893)
|
(1,463)
|
Proceeds from sale of equipment
|
66
|
-
|
66
|
-
|
Addition of developed software
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(371)
|
Payments relating to development costs and tooling
|
(1,181)
|
(1,692)
|
(3,007)
|
(3,892)
|
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|
(1,521)
|
(2,324)
|
(3,834)
|
(5,726)
|
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness
|
5,539
|
-
|
(2,357)
|
17,961
|
Payment of interest
|
(1,252)
|
(847)
|
(3,739)
|
(2,010)
|
Proceeds from term debt
|
352
|
5,466
|
868
|
5,664
|
Exercise of warrants
|
-
|
938
|
-
|
938
|
Repayment of term debt
|
(567)
|
(58)
|
(2,023)
|
(211)
|
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|
4,072
|
5,499
|
(7,251)
|
22,342
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
8,752
|
(4,008)
|
7,633
|
(2,388)
|
Net foreign exchange difference
|
-
|
62
|
(16)
|
99
|
Cash - Beginning of the period
|
916
|
6,869
|
2,051
|
5,212
|
Cash - End of the period
|
9,668
|
2,923
|
9,668
|
2,923
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
|
Capital Stock
|
Number of
|
Amount
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Accumulated
|
Total
|
Balance at January 1, 2018
|
337,404,502
|
82,905
|
6,979
|
(153,251)
|
9,896
|
(53,471)
|
Issue of common shares
|
30,714,118
|
2,152
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,152
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
-
|
-
|
140
|
Cancellation of issued stock options
|
-
|
-
|
440
|
-
|
-
|
440
|
Transfer to share capital on
|
-
|
1,162
|
(1,162)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Unrealized currency gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,024)
|
(3,024)
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33,672
|
-
|
33,672
|
Balance at September 30, 2018
|
368,118,620
|
86,219
|
6,397
|
(119,579)
|
6,872
|
(20,091)
|
Balance at December 31, 2018
|
368,118,620
|
86,219
|
5,370
|
(132,878)
|
5,145
|
(36,144)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
-
|
-
|
58
|
-
|
-
|
58
|
Unrealized currency loss on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,044
|
1,044
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,530
|
-
|
1,530
|
Balance at September 30, 2019
|
368,118,620
|
86,219
|
5,428
|
(131,348)
|
6,189
|
(33,512)
SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.
